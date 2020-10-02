KNOXVILLE -- BB Industries has hired stone industry veteran Ben Donley to be its Ohio sales consultant. Based in Cincinnati, Donley has more than 15 years of fabrication experience, from templating to running a shop. Most recently, he was shop foreman at GQW in Kentucky. He will cover Cincinnati, Indianapolis and Columbus for BB Industries.

“We are very excited about all the stone fabrication knowledge that Ben brings to the BB Industries family, and look forward to expanding another territory,” said Jeff Dykstra, VP of Sales & Marketing.

Donley started his career polishing backsplash and worked his way up lead installer, templater, shop fabricator, and then managing shops– basically every job in a stone shop. His experience also includes CNC and CNC software training. He even had his own stone restoration and repair business.

“BB Industries is what I have been looking for,” said Donley. “I have the opportunity to work for a highly-regarded tooling company, and use my stone knowledge to solve problems I have experience myself. I understand what our fabrication customers are going through, and I want to provide solutions. It is a huge benefit that the BB Industries sales team works together to share experience for the benefit of our customers. What a great environment!”

“BB Industries has been expanding our outside and inside sales since March and Ben will reach the next territory in our plan,” said Rick Stimac, BB Industries CEO. “His successful hands-on fabrication experience will be another great resource for our valued customer partners in the Ohio area.”