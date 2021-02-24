KNOXVILLE, TN -- BB Industries (BBI) is opening a large fulfillment center in Salt Lake City, UT, on April 5, 2021 to better serve the 13 western states with guaranteed two-day or less delivery. “As we grow, so do our customer partners’ benefits,” said BB Industries CEO Rick Stimac. “We are using the resources from our unprecedented 2020 growth to expand our fulfillment services to ensure customer delight. This investment also shows our commitment to the stone industry and to our vendors and customers, and the fact that we want to provide the highest levels of service in all areas.”

The Utah facility is a full-service operation, just like at the BBI headquarters in Knoxville, TN. In addition, the company has several smaller satellite locations around the country.

“Some of the big delivery services are experiencing delays of up to six days with the increased demand for direct shipping, and BBI wants to ensure that delivery expectations are being met, regardless of the current environment,” said Stimac. “So we consulted with FedEx and UPS and the consensus was that a Salt Lake location will provide the level of service that BBI customers expect, with closer proximity to many of our western customers. We have also expanded our outside sales team to 20, including several in the West Coast region, over the past few months.”

BBI strives to constantly improve its efficiency by doing things like minimizing the amount of boxes shipped in each order, and marking packages with red tape for easy recognition. They have created a one-stop-shop for all things stone fabricating -- from diamond tooling and adhesives, to machines.

“Vans are a great service, but they have a limited inventory,” explained Stimac. “With these two large fulfillment centers, we can ship anything from our 11,000 SKUs to customers in two days, across the entire country. Our customers know that BBI is committed to accuracy, and we currently have 99% accuracy, OTIF (On Time In Full). Boiling it down, we fulfill your order with the least amount of boxes, most accuracy, fastest time, with any of our 11,000 SKUs in two days or less, from anywhere in the U.S. With our 26-year successful track record, we don’t just talk a good game. When we tell you we provide better service and better value, we mean it, and we back it up with our 30-day, no questions asked guarantee, unlike any in the industry.”