Knoxville, TN -- BB Industries’ hires Maverick Wilson as the new Utah warehouse supervisor to manage the company’s expanding fulfillment center.

Wilson has nearly a decade of experience in successfully managing logistics, warehouse operations, inventory management and shipping at the United States Marine Corps Combat Operation Center in Denver, CO.

“Maverick has an excellent track record of resolving issues, increasing customer satisfaction and driving overall operational improvements,” said Ted Carver, director of logistics for BB Industries. “Our Utah fulfillment center is doubling its space and capacity in November, and we are glad to have Maverick to make that expansion run smoothly. This expansion will allow us to increase our inventory value by 50%, which will reduce stockouts, as well as increase picking efficiencies by 10%.”

“I know my experience with delivery routing, team workflows and promotional initiatives can help the Utah BB Industries team achieve its profitability goals, while providing world-class customer service,” added Wilson.