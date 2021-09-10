Knoxville, TN-- BB Industries’ (BBI) quickly growing CNC program gets a boost with a new CNC tech, Josh Hart. Hart’s skills, along with those of Jerry Herring and Peter Hauser create a strong CNC core group that is able to help customers by providing demos, helping them to purchase the best machines for their shops, setting tools and training and supporting customers.

“Highly-efficient CNC machines are a cornerstone of a successful fabrication business because they give you the ability to maximize your shop production and profit margins,” said BBI CEO and President Rick Stimac. “BBI is huge on the concept of partnership and to that end, we don’t just send you tools and equipment and leave you. Through our program, our CNC experts give you the training and support you need to achieve these goals, as a true partner.”

“As far as I know, we are the only tool distributor that helps set up and train people on CNC tooling,” said Jerry Herring, CNC lead tech & sales consultant. “BB Industries’ CNC program has become so popular, that our team is booked a few months out, so we are adding staff to ensure that we can reach more customers efficiently.”

The BBI CNC tooling consultation always starts over the phone, and if the issue cannot be resolved, then they schedule a technician to go out and train on the machine. Herring and Hart are working with a customer shopping for a presetter now. They have shown him demos, let him share demos with other shops and whatever is necessary to make sure he makes the best decision for his shop.

“I know Josh’s work ethic from working with him at another company where he was in charge of running CNC setups and machine maintenance,” added Herring.

Hart has 12 years of granite fabrication experience, primarily on Park Industries machines as overnight CNC supervisor at Planet Granite in Colorado Springs, as well as CNC supervisor at Surface Encounters in Michigan.

“I pride myself on making sure that the tools and equipment we provide are working at peak performance, ensuring that the presetter and CNC machines are functioning at the optimum level,” said Hart.

One BBI customer in Ohio commented, “I can’t believe BBI does this! We buy your tools, you come out here and train us, and I can call you anytime if I have a problem.”