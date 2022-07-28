KNOXVILLE, TN -- BB Industries has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2022 honor by The Knoxville News Sentinel for the second consecutive year. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage, LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution and connection, just to name a few.

"Companies need to authentically represent their brand to job-seekers," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "The employee experience needs to be on the mission-critical list. Leaders who embrace a people-first culture will benefit greatly. By giving employees a voice and showcasing your authentic culture through employer branding, organizations can attract those job seekers who complement their culture. Culture drives performance."

BB Industries is one of the most respected distributors in the stone industry and has experienced explosive growth over the past few years, setting record sales, doubling the number of employees, adding many more partner suppliers and expanding product offerings.

“We recently had an employee summit where we brainstormed solutions to issues we are facing with supply chains, regulations and inflation,” said BB Industries CEO and President Rick Stimac. “Our employees work together to create workable solutions to provide our customers with the service level that they have come to expect. Although there are many environmental obstacles, I believe the way that we tackle them has allowed BBI to continue to experience company and employee growth, making us a great place to work.”

Bill Hickey, vice president of business development said, “I have worked at BB Industries now for almost 17 years. In that entire time, I have always felt like we were one big family. Beginning with the original owners of Doug Slocum and Ron Weiler and continuing today, we treat our customers and employees as if they are family. I believe this is why we have so many employees with over 15 years of service, and customers who continue to allow us to serve them. It truly is a joy to work in an environment like this. I am not sure many people have the chance to experience that, but I know it is why we have been as successful as we have been for 28 years.”

“Many companies often state that they are building relationships with their customers,” said Karen Hamilton, BB Industries human resources manager. “I believe the difference for BBI is that we build relationships with our employees first. We know that without our employees, their dedication, their time and commitment we certainly would not be where we are today. Our employees are the difference’­ in making BB Industries successful. We know that, appreciate that and do our best to show it. We genuinely care about one another. We do not just say it, we mean it.”

Stimac added, “This award helps us gel even more as an organization and everyone who works here should be proud that they contribute to such a special atmosphere. We know that translates to our valued customers and vendor partners and makes us one of the best in the industry.”