HACKETTSTOWN, NJ — The National Kitchen & Bath Association (NKBA) has revealed inductees into its Thirty Under 30 Class of 2021. The program, now in its ninth year, recognizes talented kitchen and bath professionals under the age of 30. Each year’s class comprises rising leaders in the industry and is widely regarded as the go-to program for the brightest young stars working in kitchen and bath design and remodeling. Nominees were evaluated on their career or educational achievements, commitment to excellence in the kitchen and bath industry and leadership within their organization.

“We are proud to celebrate this year’s selection of rising stars in the kitchen and bath industry,” said Bill Darcy, NKBA Chief Executive Officer. “The association is inspired by what they have already accomplished, and we’re happy to play a role in nurturing these outstanding young talents. We look forward to following their bright futures. ”

The selected candidates, along with their companies and NKBA chapter affiliation, where applicable, include:

Abigale Latham, Beyond Interior Design, Texas North Plains

Alexandria Hubbard, Case Design Remodeling, Baltimore/Washington

Andrew Risinger, CMKBD, Kitchen, Bath & Home, formerly The Cabinet Concierge, Texas North Plains

Chloe Baker, Kre8 Developments Inc., Prairie Provinces

Christopher Brown, Majestic Stone Imports, Indiana State

Danielle Steele, Marks-Woods Construction Service Baltimore/Washington

Emily Townsend-Hinske, MasterBrand Cabinets, Inc., Northern Michigan

Haden Fesenmeyer, Don’s Custom Countertops, Rocky Mountain

Jasmine Galle, Social Soul Studio

Jeannifer Ellington, H2 Builders, GA/SC Coastal

Jess Hardy, PK Brand Management, Vancouver

Joshua Shannon, James Street Interiors, Central New York

Kaitlyn Stokes, Crystal Kitchen + Bath, Minnesota State

Katelyn Woods, Kendall Ansell Interiors, British Columbia

Katie Weber, Neil Kelly, Columbia River

Kelly Bodnar, Maison Birmingham, Michigan State

Kingsley Catalucci, AKBD, RI Kitchen & Bath Design + Build

Malyka Abramson, Delta Faucet Co.

Maris Park, Delta Faucet Co.

Matt Pulliam, AGCO Inc.

Matteo Calisesi, Florim Ceramiche S.p.A.

Megan Heidel, Case Design Remodeling., Indiana State

Natalie Shaw, Kitsap Kitchen & Bath Co., Olympic-West Sound

Nathan Boone, Green Forest Cabinetry, Virginia State

Scott Holcombe, Holcombe Design Co., Metro New York

Stephanie McDowell, Kenwood Kitchens

Steve Basten, John Burns Real Estate Consulting

Thomas J. Simonetti, Plott Inc., Northern New Jersey

Tyler Smith, Fisher & Paykel, Southern California

Victoria Sharkey, Specialty Appliance, Rocky Mountain

This year’s class selection committee, comprising Thirty Under 30 alumni, includes:

Candis Warren-Ashurst, interior designer for Steiner-Houck & Associates, Class of 2019; Charles Kimball, interior designer at Premier Companies, Class of 2018; Ebony Stephenson, CLIPP, CAPS, kitchen and bath designer and owner of Designs by Ebony, LLC (DBE), Class of 2014; Kari Mitchell, AKBD, Artistic Cabinetry, Class of 2017; Mark Stapperfenne, general manager for Green Forest Cabinetry, Class of 2020.

Signature Kitchen Suite is a proud sponsor of the NKBA Thirty Under 30 program.

“Like our NKBA partners, Signature Kitchen Suite believes in the power of design to inspire and innovate, and we are honored to celebrate the Thirty Under 30 program once again and recognize this outstanding group of young professionals for their creativity, passion and drive,” said Jack Palazzolo, head of marketing for Signature Kitchen Suite. “We look forward to the future accomplishments of this next generation of truly remarkable design talent.”

The class of 2021 will be formally recognized during the virtual Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS), taking place Feb. 9-12, 2021.