HACKETTSTOWN, NJ — The National Kitchen & Bath Association (NKBA) has revealed inductees into its Thirty Under 30 Class of 2021. The program, now in its ninth year, recognizes talented kitchen and bath professionals under the age of 30. Each year’s class comprises rising leaders in the industry and is widely regarded as the go-to program for the brightest young stars working in kitchen and bath design and remodeling. Nominees were evaluated on their career or educational achievements, commitment to excellence in the kitchen and bath industry and leadership within their organization.
“We are proud to celebrate this year’s selection of rising stars in the kitchen and bath industry,” said Bill Darcy, NKBA Chief Executive Officer. “The association is inspired by what they have already accomplished, and we’re happy to play a role in nurturing these outstanding young talents. We look forward to following their bright futures. ”
The selected candidates, along with their companies and NKBA chapter affiliation, where applicable, include:
Abigale Latham, Beyond Interior Design, Texas North Plains
Alexandria Hubbard, Case Design Remodeling, Baltimore/Washington
Andrew Risinger, CMKBD, Kitchen, Bath & Home, formerly The Cabinet Concierge, Texas North Plains
Chloe Baker, Kre8 Developments Inc., Prairie Provinces
Christopher Brown, Majestic Stone Imports, Indiana State
Danielle Steele, Marks-Woods Construction Service Baltimore/Washington
Emily Townsend-Hinske, MasterBrand Cabinets, Inc., Northern Michigan
Haden Fesenmeyer, Don’s Custom Countertops, Rocky Mountain
Jasmine Galle, Social Soul Studio
Jeannifer Ellington, H2 Builders, GA/SC Coastal
Jess Hardy, PK Brand Management, Vancouver
Joshua Shannon, James Street Interiors, Central New York
Kaitlyn Stokes, Crystal Kitchen + Bath, Minnesota State
Katelyn Woods, Kendall Ansell Interiors, British Columbia
Katie Weber, Neil Kelly, Columbia River
Kelly Bodnar, Maison Birmingham, Michigan State
Kingsley Catalucci, AKBD, RI Kitchen & Bath Design + Build
Malyka Abramson, Delta Faucet Co.
Maris Park, Delta Faucet Co.
Matt Pulliam, AGCO Inc.
Matteo Calisesi, Florim Ceramiche S.p.A.
Megan Heidel, Case Design Remodeling., Indiana State
Natalie Shaw, Kitsap Kitchen & Bath Co., Olympic-West Sound
Nathan Boone, Green Forest Cabinetry, Virginia State
Scott Holcombe, Holcombe Design Co., Metro New York
Stephanie McDowell, Kenwood Kitchens
Steve Basten, John Burns Real Estate Consulting
Thomas J. Simonetti, Plott Inc., Northern New Jersey
Tyler Smith, Fisher & Paykel, Southern California
Victoria Sharkey, Specialty Appliance, Rocky Mountain
This year’s class selection committee, comprising Thirty Under 30 alumni, includes:
Candis Warren-Ashurst, interior designer for Steiner-Houck & Associates, Class of 2019; Charles Kimball, interior designer at Premier Companies, Class of 2018; Ebony Stephenson, CLIPP, CAPS, kitchen and bath designer and owner of Designs by Ebony, LLC (DBE), Class of 2014; Kari Mitchell, AKBD, Artistic Cabinetry, Class of 2017; Mark Stapperfenne, general manager for Green Forest Cabinetry, Class of 2020.
Signature Kitchen Suite is a proud sponsor of the NKBA Thirty Under 30 program.
“Like our NKBA partners, Signature Kitchen Suite believes in the power of design to inspire and innovate, and we are honored to celebrate the Thirty Under 30 program once again and recognize this outstanding group of young professionals for their creativity, passion and drive,” said Jack Palazzolo, head of marketing for Signature Kitchen Suite. “We look forward to the future accomplishments of this next generation of truly remarkable design talent.”
The class of 2021 will be formally recognized during the virtual Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS), taking place Feb. 9-12, 2021.