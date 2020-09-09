HOUSTON- Based on significant enhancements to its automated tooling product offering and additional employees, BB Industries is releasing a dedicated 2021 automated tooling catalog. The catalog, to be released in fall 2020, includes new vendors Apexx, Flexijet and Coldspring, joining valued partner vendors BVC, Diamut, and IMS. New products include tooling for 5-axis saws, CNC routers, and inline polishers.

In addition to hiring many new experienced sales consultants from Diamut, Lackmond, GranQuartz, and Granite City Tool, BB Industries has brought on an operations expert as additional resource for customers.

Please call BB Industries at the end of September to request an Automated Tooling Catalog at 800-575-4401. Check out all of the newest offerings at www.bbindustriesllc.com.