KNOXVILLE, TN-- The Envision Award is presented to a supplier or manufacturer member that excels by having created something imaginative and exceptional for the surfacing industry. BBI’s nomination was based on the following:

Since 1994 our philosophy has been to offer the best customer service and the best value. We provide quality stone, tile and concrete tooling and supplies. We strive to deliver the latest technology, fabrication technique and equipment improvements with better service and better value.

From our Customer Bill of Rights:

To be treated with friendliness, honesty and respect.

The lowest prices on our tile and stone products and full value for your money.

A complete guarantee of satisfaction.

Same-day shipping of our stone and floor tile supplies—in the event of a delay customers are entitled to immediate notification along with an honest estimate of the expected shipping date.

Speedy, courteous and knowledgeable answers to inquiries.

Questions on accounts will be handled on an individual basis so it can be resolved quickly.

BB Industries CEO and President Rick Stimac commented, “BBI is also the publisher of the Slippery Rock Gazette, the most widely-read stone trade newspaper in the U.S. We mix our own brand of humor and advice to share stone industry news, trade show information and helpful educational articles.”

“BB Industries has stepped up their leadership regardless of COVID, which has hampered us globally,” shared a fellow ISFA fabricator. “They have stepped up by creating and displaying ingenuity that enhances the fabrication industry.”

In 2021, BB Industries was named a Top Workplace in Knoxville by the Knoxville News Sentinel. This is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey.

“Most recently, we opened a full-service distribution operation in Salt Lake City to better serve the west coast with a sustainable approach in mind. We’ve expanded our sales team as well as hired a business analyst to support strategic growth,” said Stimac.

“We are so honored to receive the ISFA Envision Award because it declares that we’ve created something imaginative and exceptional for the surfacing industry, BBI strives to be innovative in all that we do from technology and operations to customer service and treating our customers, vendors and employees like family. In the past few years, we have heavily expanded both our external and internal sales teams, added our large fulfilment center in Salt Lake City to better serve the west coast and hired people who are helping our organization to grow strategically. We are also heavily involved in all stone industry associations, and as always strive to be the best partner for all with which we do business. This award recognizes all the steps we have taken in the last few years to grow our business significantly, upgrade our technologies and expand our reach across the country, to be better for our customers.”