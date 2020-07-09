Braxton-Bragg Changes Name to BB Industries

Knoxville,TN–Braxton-Bragg, one of the most respected distributors in the stone industry for the past 26 years, has changed its name to BBIndustries/BBI, to reflect the company’s explosive growth in people, products and partnerships.

“As our company has grown and evolved to the point where we are nearly unrecognizable, so now it is time to mirror that change in our name,”said CEO Rick Stimac. “We have added some of the most experienced sales consultants in the industry to our team, brought thousands of premium products to our offering, as well as partnered with top industry brands. This massive growth and transformation warrants a name that matches our innovation. We are committed to being the best product supplier and a true partner in the stone industry.”

BBI represents the company’s tagline Better Service, Better Value, as well as adds industry to symbolize the group’s larger footprint.

“Nothing is changing, but our name and our growth objectives,” added Stimac. “We have been very strategic with our company growth since I took the helm three years ago, and have reconstructed our organization in nearly every aspect from staff to offering. BBI will not waver from our total dedication to world class service, top-of-the-line products, industry education, expanded CNC offering and the industry’s only 30-day money-back guarantee. We feel the BBI image represents our 26 years of experience, while embracing all of our changes, and striving to meet our new objectives. ”