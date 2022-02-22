Clear Seas Research, a market-research company for the flooring industry, has named the 2021 Tile and Stone Installation ClearReport Awards. Clear Seas surveys the members of the National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA) every two years to ask the members for their preferred manufacturer in 16 categories within the industry. Here are the winners:
Best Overall Value – Contractors: Mapei
Best Product Availability – Contractors: Mapei
Best Product Performance – Contractors: Mapei
Best Warranty – Architects: Laticrete
Best Breadth of Product Line – Architects: Laticrete
Backer Boards – Contractors: James Hardie
Cement Based Large Format Tile/Medium Bed Mortars – Architects: Laticrete
Cement Based Mortars (Thin-set) – Architects : Laticrete
Cementitious Grout – Architects: Laticrete
Crack Isolation Products – Contractors: Schluter Systems
Epoxy Adhesives – Architects: Laticrete
Organic Adhesives (Mastics) – Contractors: Mapei
Single Component Grouts – Contractors: Mapei
Waterproofing Membranes – Contractors: Schluter Systems
Linear Drains – Contractors: Schluter Systems
Sealers – Contractors: Mapei
Sealers – Architects: Laticrete
Preformed Shower Structures– Contractors: Schluter Systems
Preformed Shower Structures– Architects: Schluter Systems
Wet Saws and Diamond Blades – Architects: DeWalt
Wet Saws and Diamond Blades – Contractors: DeWalt
