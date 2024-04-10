ATLANTA, GA – Coverings, the premier international tile and stone exhibition and conference in North America, has unveiled the honorees of the annual Rock Star Awards ahead of Coverings 2024, taking place April 22 to 25, 2024, at the Georgia World Congress Center, in Atlanta, GA.

2024 marks the 10th year of the coveted awards program, underscoring Coverings’ unwavering, decade-long commitment to fostering industry growth by honoring exemplary young leaders in the tile and stone industry.

This year's Rock Star recipients epitomize the industry's most resourceful and exceptional young professionals who consistently innovate as forerunners of achievement, setting new standards in performance and excellence to further industry advancement.

“Over the past decade, the Rock Stars program has become a Coverings cornerstone, commemorating the innovative spirit and remarkable achievements of emerging tile and stone leaders,” said Jenn Heinold, president of Taffy Event Strategies, the show management company for Coverings. “The 2024 Rock Stars represent shining examples of professionals who demonstrate leadership, creativity and commitment to excellence, helping to drive the industry forward in countless positive ways. Coverings is proud to honor these exceptional individuals as part of the program’s 10th anniversary celebration.”

A panel of tile and stone industry leaders carefully reviewed nominations to determine this year's 16 Rock Star inductees. The 2024 winners encompass a wide range of industry segments as follows:

Contractor/Installer (7):

Sean Gordy, owner

Gordy Tile

Atlanta, GA

Shanan Hehir, owner

Shanans Absolute Tile LLC

Manchester, VT

Trevor Hook, owner

Hooked on Tile LLC

Evansville, WI

Nathan Merrill, installer/owner

Vision Stone and Tile

Mogadore, OH

Megan Renk, owner

Mosaix Tile Installation Company

Coeur d'Alene, ID

Aryk Snowberger, owner

Snowbee Custom Tile

Canton, OH

Gus Tolleson, project manager

J&R Tile, Inc.

San Antonio, TX

Designer (2):

Marie Page, sales design consultant

Architessa

Rockville, MD

Amala Raj Swenson, principal interior designer

Amala Raj Interiors

San Diego, CA

Distributor (4):

Steven Bellew, operations manager, warehouse coordinator / co-owner

Bellew Tile & Marble Co / TJB Imports

Hingham, MA.

John Donaghy, director of operations – commercial division

Best Tile

Fairhaven, MA

Jordan Johnson, procurement associate

International Tile & Stone

Daytona Beach, FL.

Matthew Marchildon, tool & accessory division manager

Centura Tile

Toronto, Ontario

Manufacturer (2):

Markus Dworowy, national technical manager

Blanke Corporation

Rolling Meadows, IL

Kali Pharand, product standards and sustainability coordinator

Schluter Systems

Plattsburgh, NY

Retailer (1):

Dani Williams, CEO and creative director

Artesana Tile

Tucson, AR

The 2024 Rock Stars will be celebrated at Coverings 2024 alongside winners from the past nine years, uniting both new and previous award recipients in a grand celebration of industry excellence. A panel with previous Rock Stars about unlocking the key to a successful career will top off the celebration.

Showgoers are invited to participate in the festivities by attending the 2024 Rock Star Awards Ceremony & 10th Anniversary Celebration, which will be held April 22nd, 4 to 5 p.m. EDT, in the Outdoor Oasis (Hall C, Booth 7006) at Coverings 2024.

Recognition for this year’s winners also includes Coverings press content, a year-long professional feature on the Coverings website as well as postings on Coverings’ social media channels and blog.

Coverings 2024 attendees and other industry professionals can learn more about the Coverings 2024 Rock Stars at coverings.com/coverings-rock-stars.

For more information and to register for Coverings 2024 at no cost, visit coverings.com.