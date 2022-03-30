Coverings has announced the annual Rock Star Award winners in advance of Coverings 2022, which will take place April 5-8, 2022, at the Las Vegas Convention Center, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Rock Stars program is a venerable tradition of recognizing emerging tile and stone industry trailblazers who consistently innovate as forerunners of achievement. The winners represent the talented and resourceful young professionals in the industry who are setting new standards for excellence and performance.

“Now, in its seventh year, the popular Coverings Rock Stars program continues to reinforce Coverings’ mission to support the advancement and triumphs of the industry by distinguishing talented young leaders as well as fostering networking and educational opportunities,” said Jennifer Hoff, president of Taffy Event Strategies, LLC, the event management company for Coverings. 

A committee of longstanding tile and stone industry leaders thoughtfully evaluated nominations to select this year’s 13 inductees for Coverings Rock Star status. The 2022 Rock Stars represent numerous industry segments and include the following winners: 


Coverings Rock Stars 1.jpg

More Coverings 2022 Rock Stars (top from left:) Jordan Richards, Martha Salazar and Chelston Ross. Bottom from left: Matteo Caliesi, Danielle Lancianese, and Matt Welner.  


Rogue Bergerson, Tile Artisan
Bergerson Tile
Astoria,Oregon

Ricardo Rosa, Superintendent
David Allen Company
Warrenton, Virginia

Jaclyn Isaac, Principal Interior Designer
Doni Douglas Designs
Shrewsbury, New Jersey

Chelston Ross, Territory Representative 
D&B Tile Distributors
Sunrise, Florida

Jaime Karsky, Owner/Master Artisan Installer
Meadowlark Tile
Dickinson, North Dakota

Matt Welner, Trainer
National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA)
Jackson, Mississippi 

Matteo Calisesi, Technical Business Development
Florim
New York, New York

Natiely Canedo, Florida Sales Manager
StoneHardscapes
Ft. Lauderdale, Florida

Danielle Lancianese, Director of Tile & Stone
Shaw Industries
Dalton, Georgia

Jordan Richards, Executive Director of Marketing and Design
ProKnee Corporation
Whitefield, Maine

Alexander Zambrano, Owner
Fabrizio & Sons Marble and Granite Restoration
New Port Richey, Florida

Sam Karns, Owner/Fabricator
Pioneer Surfaces
Gibsonia, Pennsylvania

Martha Salazar, Director of Marketing, TCNA-Mexico
TCNA – Mexico
Nuevo Leon, Mexico

The 2022 award recipients will be honored at Coverings 2022, April 5, 4-5:30 p.m. Coverings attendees are welcome to join the celebration at the awards ceremony and networking reception in the Coverings Lounge, Booth N2914, North Hall. Recognition for the winners also includes Coverings press content, a year-long professional feature on the Coverings website, postings on Coverings’ social media channels and blog.  

A special program geared toward young professionals, “Creating Content that Speaks to Your Audience: The Who, Why & How” will precede the awards ceremony and networking reception. The learning opportunity will cover ways in which emerging talent can develop strategic, creative content for their businesses and brands. It is scheduled for April 5, 3-3:45 p.m., also in the Coverings Lounge, Booth, N2914, North Hall. 

To learn more, visit coverings.com/coverings-rock-stars.