Coverings has announced the annual Rock Star Award winners in advance of Coverings 2022, which will take place April 5-8, 2022, at the Las Vegas Convention Center, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Rock Stars program is a venerable tradition of recognizing emerging tile and stone industry trailblazers who consistently innovate as forerunners of achievement. The winners represent the talented and resourceful young professionals in the industry who are setting new standards for excellence and performance.

“Now, in its seventh year, the popular Coverings Rock Stars program continues to reinforce Coverings’ mission to support the advancement and triumphs of the industry by distinguishing talented young leaders as well as fostering networking and educational opportunities,” said Jennifer Hoff, president of Taffy Event Strategies, LLC, the event management company for Coverings.

A committee of longstanding tile and stone industry leaders thoughtfully evaluated nominations to select this year’s 13 inductees for Coverings Rock Star status. The 2022 Rock Stars represent numerous industry segments and include the following winners:





More Coverings 2022 Rock Stars (top from left:) Jordan Richards, Martha Salazar and Chelston Ross. Bottom from left: Matteo Caliesi, Danielle Lancianese, and Matt Welner.





Rogue Bergerson, Tile Artisan

Bergerson Tile

Astoria,Oregon

Ricardo Rosa, Superintendent

David Allen Company

Warrenton, Virginia

Jaclyn Isaac, Principal Interior Designer

Doni Douglas Designs

Shrewsbury, New Jersey

Chelston Ross, Territory Representative

D&B Tile Distributors

Sunrise, Florida

Jaime Karsky, Owner/Master Artisan Installer

Meadowlark Tile

Dickinson, North Dakota

Matt Welner, Trainer

National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA)

Jackson, Mississippi

Matteo Calisesi, Technical Business Development

Florim

New York, New York

Natiely Canedo, Florida Sales Manager

StoneHardscapes

Ft. Lauderdale, Florida

Danielle Lancianese, Director of Tile & Stone

Shaw Industries

Dalton, Georgia



Jordan Richards, Executive Director of Marketing and Design

ProKnee Corporation

Whitefield, Maine



Alexander Zambrano, Owner

Fabrizio & Sons Marble and Granite Restoration

New Port Richey, Florida

Sam Karns, Owner/Fabricator

Pioneer Surfaces

Gibsonia, Pennsylvania

Martha Salazar, Director of Marketing, TCNA-Mexico

TCNA – Mexico

Nuevo Leon, Mexico





The 2022 award recipients will be honored at Coverings 2022, April 5, 4-5:30 p.m. Coverings attendees are welcome to join the celebration at the awards ceremony and networking reception in the Coverings Lounge, Booth N2914, North Hall. Recognition for the winners also includes Coverings press content, a year-long professional feature on the Coverings website, postings on Coverings’ social media channels and blog.

A special program geared toward young professionals, “Creating Content that Speaks to Your Audience: The Who, Why & How” will precede the awards ceremony and networking reception. The learning opportunity will cover ways in which emerging talent can develop strategic, creative content for their businesses and brands. It is scheduled for April 5, 3-3:45 p.m., also in the Coverings Lounge, Booth, N2914, North Hall.

To learn more, visit coverings.com/coverings-rock-stars.