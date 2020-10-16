Advances in technology continue to push innovation in the production of quartz materials. Natural characteristics, including texture, veining and color, have improved to the point where they realistically mimic the look and feel of natural stone. The following is a sampling of some of the newest quartz offerings to hit the market.

Calacatta Royal by Baba Quartz

Calacatta Royal by Baba Quartz is the centerpiece for any countertop. Its broad veins with a hint of gold are attractive in any room. Bright and natural looking, our quartz contains up to 93% quartz that is mined from our Baba Quartz quarry in India.

www.babaquartz.com

Black Temple 5810 by Caesarstone

Caesarstone recently debuted a new dark-shade surface, Black Tempal 5810, inspired by the night sky and the ocean-tide at nighttime. The surface is a new development layered with emotion and depth. Soft mineral deposits create a subtle veil across the slab, in contrast to its black charcoal base. The slightly textured new Natural Finish and complex composition are layered, capturing these warm granular highlights just as in real stone, all the while maintaining the ease of care for which Caesarstone designs are known.

www.caesarstoneus.com

Palm Shade 515 by Caesarstone

The revolutionary new outdoor collection, Solaris, includes Palm Shade 515 – a white surface with a subtle warm veining. With the resemblance of classic white marble, Palm Shade can define the garden kitchen: as an elegant counter next to stainless steel barbecues, a contemporary contrast to wooden butcher-block or as a spectacular island by the pool. The outdoor surfaces are the ultimate combination of nature and technology: premium quartz that is UV protected, nonporous, durable, flexible, scratch and stain resistant, and mold and mildew resistant.

www.caesarstoneus.com

The Coordinates Collection by Cambria

Quartz manufacturer Cambria, along with the world-renowned architecture firm Gensler, launched The Coordinates Collection by Cambria this summer, which consists of 14 high-performing quartz designs that are fit for both commercial and residential applications. They were all designed to coordinate effortlessly together and created around the NCS – Natural Colour System®©, which NCS ®© describes on its website as a scientifically based color system that allows for accurate cross-industrial color communication for designers, manufacturers, retailers and customers. The collection draws from six different NCS®© colors which represent two shades of white; three shades of light, medium and dark charcoal gray; and one shade of black. Moreover, the collection features a range of textures, edge profiles and sizes.

Shown is Mammoth Cave™.

www.cambriausa.com

Brittanicca Block by Cambria

Cambria, a manufacturer of American-made natural quartz surfaces, has launched 20 groundbreaking new designs to coincide with its 20th anniversary and 20th design launch at the beginning of 2020. Brittanicca Block features Brittanicca, one of Cambria’s signature designs, laid in parallel lanes with unique veining, patterns and tonality set against a milky white background. Please note, due to the fine handcrafted details of Brittanicca Block, there may be extended lead time on orders.

www.cambriausa.com

Silestone Et Noir by Cosentino

Silestone Et Noir is the latest addition to the Eternal Series, inspired by Sahara Noir marble, offering striking white and gold veining and highlights that run completely through the slab, resulting in a more natural appearance. Its N-Boost technology — exclusive to Silestone — further improves the material’s technical and aesthetic properties, giving the hue an extraordinarily intense color, ultra-glossy finish and easy-to-clean surface.

www.cosentino.com

Alpine Winter by Daltile

Alpine Winter quartz features a design that is a contemporary take-off of classic marbles. Alpine Winter (featured here) along with Aspen Grey are designs within the marble family as far as movement goes, but the technology that produces quartz allows us to mix in a lot of different colors and shades; do some tone-on-tone; and mix pigments and aggregates to create really unique marble looks that you don’t usually find in Mother Nature.

Alpine Winter presents a larger crystal grain marble visual while Aspen Grey emulates a more fine-grained marble with movement and very fine crystals.

www.daltile.com

Historic collection

Daltile launched its new Historic collection during 2020, as part of Daltile’s ONE Quartz American Reserve quartz line. The Historic collection products are Made in the USA with imported materials in Dal-Tile Corporation’s quartz plant in Dickson, TN, and are also the largest quartz slab products in the world. Historic is available nationwide, and showcases the beauty of four colors in marble-look quartz featuring a white background with varying gray veining. Each marble design, Niagra, Arches (shown), Rocky Mountain and Golden Gate, was inspired by one of America’s famous landmarks.

Historic combines the beauty of marble with the performance of quartz. Available in 2-cm and 3-cm thicknesses, these slabs are waterproof, scratch resistant, stain resistant and heat resistant, and can be used on walls and countertops.

www.daltile.com/product/ONE-Quartz-Surfaces-Historic

Bright Statuario by Guidoni

Bright Statuario, natural quartz from the Topzstone Urban Marble collection, explores broad and remarkable veins on a smooth white ice base, in which the designs run across the entire surface in an organic and continuous way. Topzstone by Guidoni is a surface made with the purest quartz and the latest technology that guarantees perfect cut and greater durability. Ideal for kitchen and bathroom countertops, it can also be used to coat floors and walls — giving a contemporary and beautiful look to any environment.

www.guidoni.com.br

Calacatta Divine by Guidoni

Calacatta Divine reinforces the sophistication of projects with a touch of audacity. This quartz surface is part of the Topzstone Urban Marble collection and has a smooth opaque white base with dense and remarkable dark gray veins that decorate the entire coating. Topzstone by Guidoni is a surface made with the purest quartz and the latest technology that guarantees perfect cut and greater durability. Ideal for kitchen and bathroom countertops, it can also be used to coat floors and walls — giving a contemporary and beautiful look to any environment.

www.guidoni.com.br

Awaken by HanStone Quartz

Combining warm earthy tones and soft wispy veining, Awaken from HanStone Quartz delivers an elegant infusion of distinctive design and soothing energy to any interior space. With a state-of-the-art North American manufacturing facility, HanStone Quartz offers design flexibility to make any vision a reality. The collection is driven by the desire to make products that enhance life’s journey. HanStone Quartz recognizes that surfacing is just one component of a successful project – a beautiful space that creates the backdrop for what really matters – and that’s something that can only be defined by you.

www.hanstonequartz.com

Embrace by HanStone Quartz

Evoking strength and balance, the cool gray tone of Embrace from HanStone Quartz is elevated with soft white marbling for a bold timeless look. With a state-of-the-art North American manufacturing facility, HanStone Quartz offers design flexibility to make any vision a reality. Having unequaled consistency of color, texture and quality, along with six times the strength and durability of granite surfaces, HanStone Quartz can more than handle the challenges of everyday life and make each day just a little bit brighter.

www.hanstonequartz.com

Calacatta Virtu LS9301 by Lewis Stone New Material Co., Ltd.

New quartz factory, new quartz design. Introducing Calacatta Virtu quartz produced in a brand new Bangkok, Thailand quartz factory. Lewis Stone New Material Co., Ltd.’s premier quartz marble design features soft veins and two-tone background. The diagonal vein pattern lends to easy countertop layout and best yield. It is one of many new and available designs from the company’s Thailand factory.

www.stonespecusa.com

Portico Cream with LumaLuxe by MSI

Portico Cream Quartz with LumaLuxe pairs the sophisticated movement of natural stone with the low maintenance and durability of quartz. A break-through in quartz engineering, LumaLuxe creates today’s most beautifully natural countertop by enhancing how light interacts with your countertop surface and pushes the boundaries of realism. Portico Cream is an artful mix of cream, greige and gray. This stylishly neutral quartz enhances a palette of color schemes and design styles running traditional to mod. It’s ideal for cream quartz countertops, fireplace surrounds, backsplashes, accent walls and many other interior applications in both residential and commercial settings.

www.msisurfaces.com

Carrara Lumos with LumaLuxe by MSI

Carrara Lumos Quartz with LumaLuxe is a lovely marble-look Carrara quartz with a white background and wispy gray veins for a soft stone-inspired look that’s just dreamy. A break-through in quartz engineering, LumaLuxe creates today’s most beautifully natural countertop by enhancing how light interacts with your countertop surface and pushes the boundaries of realism. This elegant quartz is simple to care for, so you can enjoy its beauty without much brawn.

www.msisurfaces.com

Venezian Infinito by Terrazzo by Quantra

Inspired by the Venetian culture and heritage of terrazzos, Quantra re-introduces history mixed with functionality — creating a terrazzo quartz surface. Natural grains of various tones and sizes come together bringing an appealing flavor as a white quartz and adding a touch of royalty and contemporary look to your bespoke kitchen.

www.quantra.in

Donatello by Quantra

Known for the detailing in their designs, Quantra has come up with its latest offering — Donatello. This design comes with a distinct depth and tone-on-tone appearance with lively veins giving it a unique marble appearance for a luxurious look to your kitchen.

www.quantra.in

Calacatta Gold by Quartz World USA

Quartz World USA offers premium engineered quartz in jumbo slabs sized 130 x 65 inches. Calacatta Gold is made with Breton machinery and technology from Italy. Approximately 80% of the veining is done by hand to give it more of a natural stone look. Calacatta Gold is available in 2cm or 3cm slabs and also in prefabricated countertops. Many other quartz products are available.

www.quartzworldusa.com

Calacatta series by SV Quartz International

Bright and elegant, the Calacatta series quartz is the hot sales product from SV Quartz inspired by the natural look of popular marble. SV Quartz explores different undertone and vein style to create unique, yet remarkable beauty for the space.

SV International, with quartz production lines based on Southeast Asia, exports quartz slabs and customized tops to worldwide market. The company does a lot of commercial and residential projects.

www.svquartz.com

Saint Laurant Gold by SV Quartz International

Saint Laurent Gold quartz is one of the newest quartz colors of SV Quartz International. A black shade runs through geometrical white and gold lines, coursing a retro and luxury feeling. SV International specializes in engineered quartz manufacturing and exporting based on Southeast Asia. The company can supply quartz products and service for the customers from all over the world.

www.svquartz.com

Calacatta Extra by Tab India

TABQUARTZ is offering its most innovative new colors with a recent line of premium thick-veined quartz slabs. This is as close as you can get to the actual marble look and feel.

Showcased here is Calacatta Extra [3003] TABQUARTZ slab, possessing a very bright background and a real luxury marble appearance. Calacatta Extra is distinguished by a light gray vein. This line is distinguishable because of the level of detail, TAB’S signature Luster Technology and the high-density heavy slab that TABQUARTZ is known for.

www.tabsurfaces.com

Calacatta Gold by Tab India

TABQUARTZ now carries its most innovative new colors with a recent line of premium thick-veined quartz slabs. Displayed here is Calacatta Gold [3004] TABQUARTZ slab. Calacatta Gold is characterized by a creamy gold vein and has a very high degree of detail and a rich texture in the vein and body. Distinguished by TAB’S signature Luster Technology, Calacatta Gold has a marble look with premium ingredients, polish and finish.

www.tabsurfaces.com

Tivoli by Universal Granite & Marble

Tivoli is a Santa Margherita quartz distributed by Universal Granite & Marble. This Italian-made premium quartz surface features an intricate swirling pattern of gray and white tones with tiny reflective mirror-like flecks hidden throughout. Tivoli is ideal for a wide variety of applications, from prestigious large open commercial spaces to intimately detailed interior design solutions in kitchens, bathrooms, flooring and more.

www.universalgranite.com

Calacatta Noble by Universal Granite & Marble

Mirroring the beauty of natural marble is the newest U|Quartz surface, Calacatta Noble. This elegant surface flaunts a white base with full-body intertwining veins that stretch across each slab. Perfect for homes and commercial projects alike, Calacatta Noble is non-porous and very resilient to scratches and etching. All U|Quartz material is NSF approved and backed by a 15-year warranty.

www.universalgranite.com

Vadara quartz by Vadara

Vadara is a surface choice of architects, interior designers and building professionals – particularly for kitchen countertops and bathroom vanity tops. With near-infinite interior applications, residentially and commercially, Vadara represents the finest quartz surfaces — combining beauty, function, innovation and value. The company’s striking collection of veined products are meticulously handcrafted and manufactured to the highest global standard – offering a superior, versatile color range with some of the most unique and natural-looking surfaces available. Vadara’s “fabricator-first” approach is doing business with us is designed to be simple and straightforward.

www.vadaraquartz.com

Luna Plena by Vicostone

Creators have always looked to the sky for inspiration. Vicostone’s Sky Series quartz captures the mysterious beauty of the clouds as they move between sunny days, hazy afternoons and stormy nights. Luna Plena quartz features gentle white and light gray veining that brightens any space. Elysian quartz has dark gray and light gray veins evocative of a brewing storm. Amadeus quartz fuses a black background with golden iridescent veins to create a transparent three-dimensional effect that looks like the night sky. Available in 3cm and 2cm jumbo and standard slabs.

www.us.vicostone.com

Karekare by Wilsonart®

The new Wilsonart Quartz Collection celebrates nature-inspired colors and contours, while offering a true sense of escape. Every pattern has a story. From the shape of clouds to the urban feel of concrete to vistas and natural wonders, each is designed to take one’s spirit on a journey. Experience a grounding sense of peace and calm at home, complements of the Wilsonart Quartz Collection. The pattern shown is Karekare. Emulating a sandy beach, this terrazzo design has translucent particulates and varying earth tones that will bring a natural vibrancy to any space.

www.wilsonart.com