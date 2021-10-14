ONE Quartz by Daltile

Daltile has introduced three new designs into the brand’s ONE Quartz extra-large slab program. These three new designs are Made In The USA with imported materials in Dal-Tile Corporation’s quartz plant in Dickson, TN, and are also the largest quartz slab products in the world. Valor White, Capitol Beige and Noble Grey (shown) are extra-large 136- x 79-inch quartz slabs, available in both 2cm and 3cm. The quartz produced in Dal-Tile’s Dickson facility is made using proprietary design technologies, the most advanced decorative capabilities, the highest levels of gloss and clarity, and exclusive colors and designs.

Calacatta Miraggio Gold quartz by MSI

Refined and extraordinary, Calacatta Miraggio Gold quartz makes a striking statement with a crisp white background and elegant golden brown veining. This stunning quartz features MSI’s exclusive Lumaluxe formulation, enhancing how light interacts with the marble-like surface for genuinely eye-catching results. Perfect for one-of-a-kind countertops and islands, kitchen backsplashes, shower and bath surrounds and floors, this quartz works with any architectural style in residential and commercial spaces. Durable and easy to maintain, Calacatta Miraggio Gold is available in 2cm and 3cm slabs and coordinates wonderfully with several of MSI’s mosaic products for a complete look.

Bianco Neve by Tab India

Bianco Neve (1609) by TabQuartz is a high-definition, natural stone look which combines the background color of marble and the structure of granite. It’s a very unique quartz look for both contemporary, as well as classic kitchens and homes. Bianco Neve is available in polished, honed and satin (i.e. leather) finishes in jumbo sizes of 128 x 64 inches and 1.5, 2 and 3cm thicknesses. TabQuartz uses the highest quality specialty, UV stabilized resin, which allows flexibility of use around windows and areas with mild sun exposure.

Statuario Elegant Extra by Universal Granite & Marble

The pristine U-Quartz surface, Statuario Elegant Extra, offers a timeless natural marble look with state-of-the-art engineered quartz durability. This stunning bright white quartz surface features heavy directional gray veins, which spread throughout the entirety of each 126- x 63-inch slab. This unique color is exclusive to Universal Granite & Marble’s U-Quartz collection and is suitable for virtually any indoor application.

Vadara Quartz

Vadara quartz’s directional veining in the product creates a realistic look that is practically identical to natural stone. These surfaces are nonporous, offering antibacterial benefits not available with other stone products. They are virtually maintenance-free and backed by a lifetime limited warranty.

Calacatta Quartz Collection by Wilsonart





Wilsonart recently announced its breathtaking Calacatta quartz collection, offering unique designs inspired by Calacatta marble, derived from Italy's Carrara region. Featuring refined, vibrant whites and deep elegant veining, Calacatta Quartz provides timeless designs that complement various interiors. Wilsonart Quartz is manmade, using state-of-the-art technology that gives architects, designers and homeowners color consistency throughout the slabs, and allows for a beautiful installation. This collection replicates the look and feel of marble in a more responsible way to protect our planet, while meeting the design community and consumers' demands.



