MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. – Bosch Power Tools, the world market leader for power tools and power tool accessories, today announced the addition of two new lasers to its lineup: the Bosch GLL100-40G Green Beam Self-Leveling Cross-Line Laser and the Bosch GCL100-40G Green Beam Self-Leveling Combination Laser with Plumb Points. The new tools use green-beam technology to emit vibrant green lines and points that are 4X brighter and more visible to the human eye than standard red beams—even in direct sunlight. Designed for Bosch Power Tools North America at their Mount Prospect headquarters, the lasers are now available at The Home Depot and Bosch industrial channels.

Featuring the innovative Bosch-exclusive VisiMax™ technology, which monitors tool temperature and power consumption to deliver the brightest line for the job, the lasers automatically optimize the line visibility and brightness to help prevent the tool from overheating while maximizing the battery life and extending runtime on the jobsite. Like all Bosch tools, the GLL100-40G and GCL100-40G are engineered to be jobsite tough. Deeply recessed laser glass windows and an IP64 rating help ensure the tools are protected from rainy and dusty jobsite conditions. Furthermore, they are equipped with a full overmold rubber housing that works like a roll cage to protect every major impact point.

“After months of market research and hands-on input from trade professionals, the new Bosch cross-line lasers are brighter, smarter and tougher than leading competitors,” said Brandon Eble, Group Product Manager at Robert Bosch Tool Corporation NA. “Next-level durability and green-line visibility coupled with technology that gives several more hours of on-the-job-battery life make these lasers a must-have tool for any worksite.”

The GLL100-40G includes a rugged new mounting bracket with extra strong magnets for rapid setup, while the GCL100-40G provides for additional applications with upward and downward plumb points and the tough RM10 Rotating Mount with a rotation nob for making fine adjustments on the fly.

The bright green lines can be projected vertically, horizontally or in a cross-line mode for pinpoint accuracy. The Smart Pendulum System allows the tools to self-level and indicate an out-of-level condition; and with the press of a button, users are able to control the laser output so lines can be seen separately or together. This enables a wide array of alignment and leveling applications, making them perfect for carpentry, cabinetry, concrete, electrical, drywall, framing, roofing, plumbing, HVAC and more.

The lasers are available now at The Home Depot and Bosch industrial channels. For additional information, please visit: