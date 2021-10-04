MOUNT PROSPECT, IL -- Bosch Power Tools, a global leader for power tools and power tool accessories, expands its comprehensive line of woodworking and wood cutting solutions with the introduction of its 12V and 18V cordless sanders, the GEX12V-5 Brushless 5-inch Random Orbit Sander and GEX18V-5 Brushless 5-inch Random Orbit Sander. Delivering one of the best user experiences on the market, the new cordless sanders feature brushless motors and are designed for optimal balance and convenience. Thus, allowing users to tackle hard-to-reach work areas with power, control and precision.

“On the contrary to existing cordless sanders on the market, Bosch’s new cordless orbit sanders were designed with the utmost comfort and control in mind for the user,” said Corey Hinkel, product manager for Bosch Power Tools. “We wanted to deliver a cordless sander with a compact, ergonomic feel – without compromising on power – for professionals working in exterior or interior finishing, carpentry, installation and remodeling. These new sanders are paving the way for other tools in this category with their well-balanced palm-grip design, which is centered on top of the sander and allows the user’s hand to be close to the work material to avoid tilting when applying pressure.”

In addition to the ergonomic palm-grip design, each of the cordless sander models offer a compact body with close-to-the-workpiece design for control, an easy-to-reach on/off switch for intuitive operation and a vibration-dampening element to help minimize user fatigue. The 5 inch 8-hole sanding pad is ideal for both flat and concave/convex surfaces, and the brushless motor delivers a high material removal rate for faster, more efficient sanding. The sanders also feature a speed selector, which allows users to achieve maximum results during usage with different materials and applications. Both models have the option of mobile dust collection with a choice of attaching a dust bag or vacuum hose for easy clean up and further delivering a quality of life solution for the user. They also come equipped with soft-start technology to reduce torque, constant speed to provide smooth operation and a hook-and-loop backing pad that conforms to many contours.

The GEX12V-5 Brushless 5-inch Random Orbit Sander specifications include:

12V Max rated power

5-inch pad size

6,000-10,000 opm no-load speed

Lock on switch

0.1-inch orbit diameter

Size: 4.3 x 7.6 inches

Bare weight: 1.8 lbs.

The GEX18V-5 Brushless 5-inch Random Orbit Sander specifications include:

18V rated power

5-inch pad size

6,000-10,000 opm no-load speed

Lock on switch

0.1-inch orbit diameter

Size: 4.3 x 8.8 inches

Bare weight: 2.4 lbs.