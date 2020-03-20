Update on MSI Showrooms

To our valued customers,



As the novel coronavirus continues to spread globally, MSI has been closely monitoring recommendations from the World Health Organization and Centers for Disease Control regarding workplace health and safety. In the last several weeks, we have implemented major changes across all our distribution centers including implementing social distancing, enhanced cleaning and sanitizing, work from home policies where practical, and eliminating all gatherings.



MSI will stay open as long as we can continue to operate safely and abide by all local regulations. Our staff is ready and available to consult with you on all your requirements including checking inventory, providing pictures, answering questions, processing orders, sending samples, handling will-calls/customer pickups and arranging deliveries. Our MSI fleet of vehicles continues to operate as well.



While all our distribution centers will continue to operate, including for customer pickups, effective immediately, our showrooms will no longer accommodate homeowner selections/visitations until further notice. We believe this is the best decision keeping in mind the health and safety of our employees and customers.



Despite our showrooms being temporarily closed to homeowners, we encourage use of MSI's website to review our design inspiration and to review our products. In addition, click here, to see the various digital tools available to help with visualizing our products. Finally, if you don't already have access to our b2b customer portal, please reach out to your MSI salesperson to request access. Our b2b portal will allow you to browse through our entire selection of products, check inventory across all locations, provide lot level pictures, and access pricing.



We hope that you and your family remain healthy and safe throughout this global health challenge.



Please contact us with any questions you may have.



Thank you from the MSI Family.