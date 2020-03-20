Important Update and Reassurance from Polycor

To Our Valued Customers:

On behalf of the entire Polycor family of brands, we hope you are well and managing to stay optimistic as we come together to fight COVID-19. We truly believe we will get through this and appreciate the opportunity to update you about what Polycor is doing to stay healthy and productive in the meantime.

Polycor has spent the last week working around the clock to make sure our team has the necessary resources to stay healthy while we continue to serve our customers. For instance,

Our domestic quarries and plants continue their great work, ensuring your projects are delivered on time and as expected

Sales reps are working normal hours and have answers to all your project questions

Our local field offices, including production sites and delivery operations are open and fulfilling all orders and requests

Everyone in an administrative function and those who typically travel for in-person meetings have been empowered with digital tools to work successfully from home

We’re using the strictest sanitation protocols in our facilities and at each step in production and distribution

We are confident that these measures are a responsible, respectful response to this unprecedented health threat, and we want you to feel confident, too. Having full ownership of our North American quarries allows us to better manage our operations and supply chains to effectively serve you and meet your deadlines.

Throughout this crisis, Polycor remains fully engaged in the work we love, with the communities we serve, for the reason we were founded - to help people fall in love with natural stone.