COVID-19: Latest Polycor Operational Update

Dear Customers,

Over the past few days, our team has been closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation. It will come as no surprise to you that the health and safety of our employees, customers and partners is our top priority.

Under its multiple brands, the Polycor Inc. group owns 50+ quarries, 18 manufacturing plants, 11 offices and 9 stores worldwide. Our services have been deemed essential by local governments across Canada and the United States.

While we remain open for business to serve our dear customers, we are operating with a reduced workforce and have implemented enhanced cleaning protocols, social-distancing policies and are complying with the Executive Orders issued by local and national authorities so as to ensure the health and safety of our employees.

Customers are like family to us. We are committed to helping our customers who also operate in essential industries like ours. As the world’s largest natural stone quarrier, our customers can expect the same product quality and the highest ethical standards that have built our reputation over time. It is important to remember that:

Our team is here to help you

Your sales and customer representatives remain available and ready to serve you

Now, more than ever, we understand our customers’ need to have access to a team of dedicated professionals. We are all in this situation together.

Get in touch with your local Polycor representative should you need help, or visit https://www.polycor.com/contact-us/ to reach us. We will keep you informed as more updates become available.

Stay safe, dear friends.

Patrick Perus

CEO, Polycor Inc.