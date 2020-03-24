An Update from GranQuartz

To Our Valued Business Partners:

It has been an extraordinary few weeks as our world faces historic challenges with the growing COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic. Over the past few weeks, we have been closely monitoring the impact that these events have had on our business, our customers, our suppliers, and the rest of the industry. While we are still in the early days, we are all already starting to feel the shocks to our lives and businesses. As a result, we want to make sure you, our partners, are up-to-speed on our operations as these events unfold.

In the past several days, numerous state and local governments have implemented orders limiting the movement of people and business operations. As of today, our business is categorized as an “essential business” due to our support of the Federal Critical Infrastructure Sector. As such, all of our locations are fully operational, and we continue to serve our customers directly in our stores and via parcel or freight carrier out of our distribution centers.

The safety of our customers and employees is our top priority. To that end, we have implemented several enhanced safety protocols in our retail stores and distribution centers. This ensures we will continue to serve your needs while giving top priority to customer and employee safety. These enhanced measures include:

Contactless curbside service at all locations across the country where state or local laws allow

Enhanced sanitation of common surfaces and areas like checkout counters and restrooms

Maintaining the CDC-recommended minimum of six-feet of distance from others

Holding virtual meetings or phone calls for any assistance, when needed

Wearing gloves while on the retail floor

Additionally, we thoroughly reviewed our supply chain to ensure that we will continue to have the products you need when you need them. We found that nearly all our suppliers are operating at normal capacity. For the few vendors that have been more severely impacted, we have ample stock and, in many cases, we also have alternate solutions available, so that you always have the products you need. We do not expect any major supply chain disruptions in the near-term. COVID-19’s impact on the global supply chain continues to be a fluid situation. Therefore, we will continue monitoring the situation and keep you informed of any major changes.

We are grateful to have you all as partners during these challenging times! Thank you for your patience and loyalty, and we look forward to continuing to provide you with the amazing products and service you’ve come to trust from us. If you have any questions or we can be of any assistance, please let us know.