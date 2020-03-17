Emser Tile Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update

Each of us has an important impact on how the coronavirus (Covid-19) situation plays out and affects people across the nation. We are all together in this right now. This especially hits home when one of our customers has lost a valued employee due to the virus. With that in mind, it’s incumbent on us to make sure that we are protecting both people and communities. In the United States the severity of Covid-19 depends on the timely and effective preventative measures we take right now.

At Emser Tile, we’ve taken many actions to mitigate the risks to our people, customers and vendors across all of our locations including adding more frequent cleaning, sanitation services and stations, ensuring that people who are ill stay home, and that people who have traveled or have family members who have traveled to affected countries work remotely.

At this time, in our effort to help mitigate the spread of the virus, we have instructed Emser employees to minimize all travel that requires being in large groups of people or traveling through airports until April 1, 2020. Travel that is deemed essential will continue as required. We believe that this approach is practical based on the information available.

Several of our customers have requested that no guests visit their facilities in their effort to minimize contact. Our employees will utilize phone, Web-Ex and video conferencing whenever possible to ensure communications remain consistent. For those customers who continue to allow visitors, we have a vast network of local sales and service representatives who are available to service you.

We do not anticipate interruptions in product availability or operations at this time and will remain vigilant to ensure we continue to serve your needs uninterrupted. Emser’s four state of the art distribution centers across the United States are well positioned to support our customers in any situation. We are acting to increase inventory levels to ensure against any disruption in supplying product to our customers.

We look forward to the return to normalcy soon and believe that these actions will help to minimize the time to achieve that while keeping our communities safe in the interim. Thank you for your continued support. If there is anything that we can do to help or support you, please don’t hesitate to reach out.

Thank you for your partnership.