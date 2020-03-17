Covid-19 Update from NAC

Dear Valued Partners,

NAC Products is an integral part of the communities we serve. There is nothing we care about more than the safety of you and our employees. This commitment continues as we monitor the situation around Coronavirus/COVID-19. This situation is evolving quickly and each day we learn more critical information. Please be assured, we are closely monitoring guidance from the CDC and federal and local health authorities to ensure that we are taking necessary actions to protect our customers, suppliers, vendors and employees.

Our Commitment to our Customers, Vendors and Suppliers

At this time, all of our office, manufacturing, and distribution facilities are in operation and we are working diligently to minimize the potential impact to our customers, suppliers, vendors and business associates. We recognize this is a dynamic situation; to ensure business continuity to all of our valued partners, we have developed plans that will allow us to respond to changes in a timely and appropriate manner.

Our Commitment to Employees

We're taking precautions to ensure our employees are up-to-date on this evolving situation and capable of safely doing their jobs. We enhanced our commitment to operate clean and well-organized work centers, warehouses, and offices. We're training our team members on hygiene standards, work area sanitization requirements, and effective social distancing tactics. We're also requiring employees to stay home if they experience certain health-related symptoms.

Thank you for your continued support and patience during this trying time. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us at 800-633-4622 or info@NACProducts.com.

Sincerely,

Brian Petit

President

NAC Products