An Update from Artistic Tile as we Navigate the COVID-19 Pandemic

We are in unsettling times and uncharted waters. The COVID-19 pandemic is changing the way we operate and the situation is fluid, but our priorities are clear. The health and safety of our employees, partners, clients, friends and family is absolutely paramount.

Following is the latest information about our operations:

Artistic Tile's San Francisco showroom is now closed until further notice, in compliance with local regulations.

All other Artistic Tile showrooms will close at the end of the day on Friday, March 20, and will remain closed until further notice.

Associates may be available for remote consultations.

Private in-showroom appointments for individual clients may be available. Please contact your design associate or contact@artistictile.com for arrangements.

Artistic Tile's Headquarters, Slab Gallery & Distribution Center is presently closed. We expect to resume operations on Monday, March 23.

Resumed operations will continue to comply with recommendations around social distancing at the workplace.

Existing and new orders will be filled upon resumption of operations.

Artistictile.com will remain operational as a venue to explore and purchase our products or order samples.

Our product line will remain available via many of our Authorized Dealers, who carry our product nationwide.

To find the dealer nearest you, visit artistictile.com/locations

We have always felt that our homes are our sanctuary and that our products can help designers create unique retreats from the stresses of everyday life. We hope that you're able to escape into a sanctuary of your own in these worrisome times and find some peace.