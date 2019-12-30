Architect Carole Wedge honored with 2020 Edward C. Kemper Award

WASHINGTON – The Board of Directors and the Strategic Council of the American Institute of Architects (AIA) are honoring Carole Wedge, FAIA, with the 2020 Edward C. Kemper Award.

The Edward C. Kemper Award, named in honor of the AIA’s first executive director, is given annually to an architect who has contributed significantly to the profession through service to the Institute.

Wedge is the president and CEO of Shepley Bulfinch, the nation’s oldest continuously operating firm, where her career began in the mailroom more than 30 years ago. In the 15 years since she assumed the firm’s presidency, she has infused its vision and culture with innovation, diversity, and sustainability.

Since 2007, Wedge has been a significant contributor to AIA National conventions. As the chair during 2008 in Boston, she led the effort to raise nearly $1 million to create scholarships for emerging professionals to attend. The following year, Wedge was selected as one of seven women from the Boston Women Principals Group to pilot the AIA Women’s Leadership Summit, now in its 10th year. Through her participation at all of the summits, Wedge has emerged as an influential mentor and advocate for women design professionals across the country.

Additionally, she has served as the chair of AIA’s Large Firm Round Table, a committee of the 60 largest firms in the country, since 2017. Through her leadership, the committee has forged strong partnerships with the National Organization of Minority Architects, the seven accredited historically black college and university architecture programs, and the Young Architects Forum. Recognizing that the profession can only benefit when all parties have a seat at the table, she works tirelessly to advance the greater good.