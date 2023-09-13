ORANGE, CA -- M S International, Inc. (MSI), a leading supplier of flooring, countertops, wall tile and hardscaping products in North America, announced that it has earned the 2023 Top Workplaces Industry Award, being named one of the top distribution companies to work for in the U.S. The Top Workplaces program has a 17-year history of surveying celebrating people-first organizations nationally and across 60 regional markets.

Top Workplaces Industry awards celebrate organizations that have built people-first workplace cultures within their sector. The award marks MSI as an employer of choice for those seeking employment in the distribution industry.

“Distribution, logistics and transportation is central to the U.S. economy and one of the nation’s largest employment sectors,” said Chris Courneen, MSI’s vice president of Human Resources. “MSI has millions of square feet of distribution centers across 50+ locations in the U.S., is one of the nation’s largest importers of goods into the U.S. and operates one of the largest private transportation fleets in the country. Having a high-performing and well-cared for distribution team is foundational to our company’s success. We are honored to be named one of the top distribution companies to work for.”

Results are calculated by comparing the survey’s research-based statements, including 15 Culture Drivers that are proven to predict high-performance against industry benchmarks.

“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces does this, and it pays dividends.”