CHILTON, WI -- On February 1, 2023, Buechel Stone Corporation was recognized by Top Workplaces as one of 2023’s Top Workplaces in the USA in the 150-499 employees category, as determined by employee feedback through the Energage Workplaces survey. Buechel Stone first participated in the survey in 2021, earning them recognition from the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel as a 2022 Top Workplace in Southeastern Wisconsin. Buechel Stone is eligible for this regional award again in 2023, which will be announced on May 17th.

“We are so honored to have been selected as a Top Workplace in the country based on feedback from our employees,” says Scott Buechel, president and co-owner of Buechel Stone. “It takes more than talk to be a Top Workplace; we also needed to do a lot of listening.”

“The data in the Top Workplaces surveys has been a great way for us to focus on the details that matter to our employees,” says Mike Buechel, vice President and co-owner of Buechel Stone. “A natural stone company being recognized as a Top Workplace in the USA is a testament to the people here who make sure we are paying attention to those details.”

Ada Rosario-Portorreal, human resources benefits coordinator, shares, “Our employees saw how their feedback from the previous year really did matter and inspired change. For a lot of people, it was all about being heard.”

Top Workplaces awards are based solely on employee feedback submitted via the Energage Workplace Survey. According to TopWorkplaces.com, “On average, fewer than 3% of eligible organizations earn a Top Workplaces designation, making these achievements clear differentiators among peers.”