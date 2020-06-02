Buechel Stone New Design Center to Open in Kohler, WI

CHILTON, Wis.— Buechel Stone Corp is joining The Shops at Woodlake in Kohler, WI with a brand-new design center that showcases natural building stone, cut stone, and landscape stone. The shop will officially be open on Monday, June 1st, 2020. This design center will be their main center for stone selection. Their corporate office will remain located in Chilton, WI.

Mike Buechel, COO says, “I realize picking out natural stone is the most permanent selection on any project. It can be stressful and daunting. I wanted us to build a design center that was more than just a stone showroom. It had to be something to make you feel relaxed and confident. We looked at every detail, from product flow to use of technology to make this a truly unique experience in not only stone, but masonry in general. Buechel Stone is driven to give its customers the best experience, and all aspects of this design center will prove that not just the product, but the people will make the selection process surprisingly fun and exciting.”

Rick Schneider, Design Center Manager says, “At Buechel Stone, we’re all about best experiences. Our new Kohler Design Center exemplifies that with its thoughtful, experiential design layout for shaping best experiences throughout the space. With knowledgeable sales people, and a designer on staff, we will make the stone selection process both exciting and simple. When you come here, you will see over one-hundred stone displays, beautifully arranged by color, to fit any commercial or residential design need. Stop in, or book an appointment. Let us show you why Buechel Stone will be your best experience.”

The new design center will be open seven days a week [Monday – Friday 10 am – 6 pm, Saturday – Sunday 11 am – 5 pm]. Buechel Stone will have an in-house Stone Design Consultant and Design Center Manager as well other pivotal roles available during these times. Our design center will be available for appointments and walk-ins starting June 1st.