Architect Gabrielle Bullock honored with 2020 Whitney M. Young Jr. Award

WASHINGTON - The Board of Directors and the Strategic Council of the American Institute of Architects (AIA) are honoring Gabrielle Bullock, FAIA, with the 2020 Whitney M. Young Jr. Award.

Established in 1972, the Whitney M. Young Jr. Award honors architects and organizations that champion a range of social issues.

Bullock was inspired to become an architect in order to positively affect the lives of African-Americans and other people of color. She was the first African-American and first woman to assume the role of managing director at Perkins and Will. Additionally, she has served as the firm’s director of global diversity since 2013. In that position, she has been charged with broadening the firm’s culture of inclusion and is helping reshape society by confronting issues of equity through meaningful work.

As a compelling role model, Bullock also champions diversity throughout the entire profession. Her efforts have led to her role as the first female African-American president of the International Interior Design Association and speaking engagements and committee roles for AIA and other allied organizations. Bullock has been an important voice for AIA’s Equity in Architecture Commission and its Diversity Council, driving the implementation of critical program and policy changes.

Bullock is passionate about educating minority youth about the profession to inspire future careers in architecture. A member of the National Organization of Minority Architects (NOMA) since 1993, she has led a number of the organization’s important initiatives, such as its Project Pipeline Architecture Summer Camp, which encourages potential architects to explore design through hands-on experiences. She’s also bolstered NOMA membership where representation is low, supporting the development of chapters in cities such as Minneapolis.

Visit AIA’s website to learn more about Bullock’s selection as the 2020 Whitney M. Young Jr. Award recipient