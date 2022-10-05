HARBOR CITY, CA -- Kitchen & Bath Business (KBB), the official publication of both the Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS) and the National Kitchen & Bath Association (NKBA) named Shelter Island by Jonathan Adler from Lunada Bay Tile as the 2022 KBB Product Award winner in the Wall Coverings Category.

Shelter Island was selected based on the criteria of meeting market need, technological advancement, aesthetic merit and innovation, and is among the brands leaning into the growing trend of colors inspired by nature.

“We are thrilled to be recognized with a KBB Product Award, and so pleased to bring this extraordinary collection to our customers, partners and friends,” says Feras Irikat, director of design and marketing, Lunada Bay Tile. “This exciting collection builds on our heritage of blending traditional artisanship with creative influences. While all our collections speak to leading industry trends, our commitment to our customers is to continually deliver a diverse possibility of design.”

The collaboration between Lunada Bay Tile and Jonathan Adler is unique, a meticulous blend of Adler’s iconic aesthetic with Lunada Bay Tile’s expertise in tile design. The result: a design-forward, polished, and modern option that brings elevated style to any space. Tiles are inspired by the colors and playful spirit of Adler's beachfront retreat. The quiet, semi-matte hues are harmonious with both minimalist and maximalist spaces. The semi-transparent glazes accentuate the tiles’ handcrafted textures and dimension to add subtle depth to a bath or kitchen or as an accent wall.

Influenced by the Southern California lifestyle, and infused with a hint of Japanese sensibility, Lunada Bay Tile is known for its handcrafted glass, ceramic and concrete tiles with an emphasis on simplicity, texture and color. The designs are born from an impulse to transform spaces in ways that enrich the experience of people’s daily lives. For information on Shelter Island by Jonathan Adler and other collections, please contact: www.lunadabaytile.com.

Winners were chosen by an esteemed panel of judges made up of top designers from the U.S. and Canada. The full list of winners is featured in the September/October issue of Kitchen & Bath Business magazine and posted at kbbonline.com.