HARBOR CITY, CA – Lunada Bay Tile won a GOOD DESIGN® award for Vesuvio™, a radiant mixed media mosaic collection that combines glimmering glass tiles with natural marble.

Graceful and versatile, Vesuvio flawlessly marries smooth white marble with iridescent glass. The marble is elegant and delicate and creates an otherworldly beauty that can only be achieved after millions of years of nature working her magic. The glass is evocative of the semi-precious stone found in volcanic formations, with beautiful streams of color flowing within the glass.

“We are excited to have Vesuvio recognized with a Good Design Award,” said Feras Irikat, director-marketing & design. “We at Lunada Bay Tile continue to push the boundaries with what tile can accomplish, aesthetically and functionally. It’s a well-rounded collection -- with a balanced look and feel -- and highlights everything that Lunada Bay Tile does best.”

This glass and marble mixed-material mosaic creates an exquisite array of glistening surfaces and smooth textures throughout its design. Lunada Bay Tile’s glass is handcrafted by artisans who pour, shape and blend molten glass to create sensual colors and finishes in a myriad of shapes. These mixed material mosaics, comprised of varying materials and finishes, are perfect for any design palette.

Each colorway uses white natural stone from the same quarry, but different glass color from Lunada Bay Tile Agate series. The glass mosaics show hand-crafted characteristics, including variation in color, shade, size and surface texture, such as fissures, folds and bubbles, as well as occasional chipped sides/edges.

Founded in Chicago in 1950 by Eero Saarinen and Charles and Ray Eames, GOOD DESIGN remains the oldest and the world’s most recognized program for design excellence worldwide.

In November/December 2023, the 73rd GOOD DESIGN jury convened to select over 1,100 product designs and graphics from over 55 nations worthy of the GOOD DESIGN Award for their Design Excellence. This year, the Museum received a record number of submissions from the world’s leading manufacturers and industrial and graphic design firms representing the most important and critical mass of influential corporations in the design industry, representing the best consumer design ranging from the ‘spoon to the city’ for sustainability, superior design and unparalleled function. All awards will be posted shortly on the Museum’s website at gooddesign.org and www.chi-athenaeum.org.