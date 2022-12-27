AHF Products, a leading manufacturer of hard surface flooring for the residential and commercial markets, announces that Expressive Ideas, the new Vinyl Based Tile (VBT) innovation for contract installations, has scored a prestigious 2022 Good Design Award, sponsored by the Chicago Athenaeum: Museum of Architecture and Design and The European Centre for Architecture Art Design and Urban Studies.

Founded in Chicago in 1950 by Eero Saarinen and Charles and Ray Eames, Good Design remains the oldest and the world’s most recognized program for design excellence worldwide.

The VBT product line, exclusively from AHF Products, offers lower maintenance and lifecycle costs versus traditional Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) tile, with colors developed specifically for commercial environments. The low-maintenance VBT product offers superior scratch, stain, and scuff resistance without polish, reducing the total cost of ownership over the life of the floor. Education, corporate, retail and healthcare environments can resume operations far more quickly and with minimal interruption because of a simpler maintenance regimen and a variety of performance benefits that enhance efficiency, pro­ductivity and sustainability goals.

Densely patterned tones effectively mask scuffs and soil in busy commercial spaces. From bold brights to subtle natural colors, the 28-color palette can enhance any environment. The through-pattern construction of VBT – which means the color and pattern extend throughout the thickness of the tile – ensures that the tile’s color and design will last the life of the floor.

An environmentally responsible product line, VBT is FloorScore® certified and is made with 100% virgin vinyl - no phthalates or heavy metals. Since VBT is a longer lasting product, that means it has to be replaced less often and ultimately means less waste ending up in landfills. It also doesn’t require any polishing; traditional VCT typically requires at least 2 (sometimes 5) coats of polish for regular maintenance – which means more energy and more chemicals for maintenance. VBT only needs damp mopping. Theoretically, commercial customers may have to replace their VCT up to twice as often than one installation of VBT. Health Product Declaration (HPD) is available. VBT has a 15-year limited commercial warranty, while some similar floors have a 5-10 year (based on the line).

Learn more at gooddesign.org.