ORANGE, CA --M S International, Inc. (MSI), the leading supplier of flooring, countertops, wall tile and hardscaping products in North America, is honored to accept Home Depot's 2021 Supplier Diversity Innovation Award.

MSI believes building an inclusive and sustainable business for all is at the heart of creating long-lasting growth and relationships. Creating a community of diversity and culture has been a focus for owners Manu and Rika Shah during the last 47 years.

MSI sources products from 37 different countries and is represented by a team of over 2,500 employees.

The Award speaks to the mission and core values that MSI exemplifies:

Mission:

Creating a culture of respect and teamwork

Values:

Making dreams a reality

If someone has a great idea, we find a way to execute it.

Partner for the long-term

In every interaction with customers, suppliers and each other, we take a fair and honest approach. We believe that when we treat people with respect, we create a loyal relationship for life.

Working hard together helps us achieve goals.

Each of us has an essential role in the company.

Directly or indirectly, MSI supports the lives and livelihoods of over 150,000 people from around the world. With the strong partnership of our customers and suppliers, MSI has positively impacted over 600,000 people worldwide.

"Diversity, equity and inclusion are paramount to business success. MSI has been built over 47 years with this as our foundation. As the business environment continues to become more challenging we look to our diverse workforce to produce the solutions for the future," said Raj Shah, president for MSI.

To learn more about MSI's complete product assortment, visit https://www.msisurfaces.com.