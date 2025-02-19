DALLAS, TX -- Daltile’s new Panoramic Elestial has been selected as one of the elite products invited to participate in the 10th anniversary “DesignBites” competition at the upcoming Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS). Only 11 products, out of the entire show, have been selected by KBIS show management to participate in this competition. Elestial is part of Daltile’s Panoramic Porcelain Surfaces line of gorgeous extra-large porcelain statement slabs that are perfect for elevating the design of any kitchen or bath space.

The KBIS website sets the stage for this annual competition by encouraging show attendees to, “Get ready to see the latest and greatest in kitchen and bath design at DesignBites! This is the ultimate product showdown, showcasing the latest product innovations and hottest designs in the kitchen and bath marketplace.”

DesignBites takes place on Tuesday, February 25th from 12 to 1:30 p.m. at the KBIS NEXTStage (Las Vegas Convention Center, South Hall). Representatives for the 11 selected products will each give five-minute live presentations to the attending audience, followed by a live on-stage Q&A with the judges.

“A true design element for any space, Panoramic’s Elestial porcelain slabs flawlessly replicate one of nature’s most rare stones, Silver Root marble, quarried from the Turkish landscape,” said Roy Viana, director of natural stone and slab, Dal-Tile LLC. “Offering a warm silver-gray backdrop accented with gold and dark charcoal veining, Elestial brings luxury and soothing elegance to any bathroom, kitchen or outdoor kitchen. This 64- x 127-inch extra-large slab provides the artistry of a natural marble visual with the durability, cleanability and affordability of porcelain. Elestial can be used on a multitude of surfaces, including dry interior floors, walls, countertops, fireplaces, vanities, backsplashes, shower walls, tub surrounds, pool linings and even as exterior cladding.

“Panoramic easily brings the scale and style of natural stone slabs to projects where stone might be cost, durability, maintenance or installation prohibitive,” said Viana. “Thanks to Daltile’s proprietary printing technologies, designs are so realistic that it’s hard to tell the difference between Panoramic and natural stone. Because Panoramic is made of authentic porcelain, each product is heat, stain, scratch and chemical resistant, as well as durable and easy to maintain.”