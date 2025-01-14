Optimum Surfaces Porcelain Slabs have arrived at Hanover®. According to the company, they are the largest porcelain slabs on the market -- measuring an impressive 72.5 x 130 inches (1840 x 3300mm). These extra-large slabs offer design without limits -- creating endless design possibilities for a wide range of surfaces -- from kitchens and bathrooms to wall coverings, tables and outdoor spaces. Whether you are creating seamless countertops, elegant wall features or striking outdoor designs, Optimum Surfaces provides a flawless coordinated look across multiple surfaces without the need for visible seams. These high-performance slabs combine durability, beauty and versatility, making them the perfect choice for achieving a uniform stylish aesthetic in any setting. As a Master Distributor for Optimum Surfaces, Hanover is proud to offer this cutting-edge product -- bringing a new level of design freedom with infinite applications. Elevate your space with Optimum Surfaces' extra-large slabs for infinite design solutions.