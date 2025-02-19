SÃO PAULO, BRAZIL – Marmomac Brazil made its debut on Tuesday, February 18, 2025, in São Paulo, Brazil, in the modern Anhembi District Exhibition Centre. The new event launched by the Veronafiere Group specifically for the natural stone industry is scheduled Thursday, February 20th. The new exhibition includes:

• 200 brands representing quarries, stone-processing companies and fabricating technology manufacturers from Brazil, Italy, Türkiye, China and Greece in an exhibition area of more than 150,000 square feet.

• Attendees are expected from over 60 countries, including the U.S., China, Mexico and the United Arab Emirates.

• Business in excess of 160 million euros is expected during the three-day event.

These figures ensure that even the first edition of Marmomac Brazil has already established itself as a landmark event in the sector for Central and South American markets, while also looking with interest at North America -- the leading importer of Brazilian natural stone products, stated Veronafiere. Organized in collaboration with Milanez&Milaneze SA, a subsidiary of Veronafiere, the event confirms the Group's international expansion strategy, thereby taking the “Marmomac” brand into the heart of one of the most dynamic markets in the marble, granite and decorative stone sector.

Marmomac Brazil came into being through the re-branding and strategic repositioning of the Vitória Stone Fair, an historic event in this industry previously held in Vitória, the capital of Espírito Santo State until 2024. With this move to São Paulo, in the state of the same name home to one-third of Brazil's GDP, Veronafiere targets a metropolis of 12 million inhabitants and a center of reference for the community of architects and interior designers. Moreover, this strategic location in logistics terms comes forward as an international hub capable of involving even more sector professionals and construction companies by offering new business opportunities and relationships.

"Marmomac is the world's strongest brand in the natural stone field,” said Federico Bricolo, president of Veronafiere. “After 58 highly successful editions in Verona, we are now taking the experience and added value of the brand to Brazil. We aim to consolidate the role of Marmomac Brazil as a landmark hub for Latin America and, in perspective, for the Americas as a whole. This is an important project for the development of our Group. It has involved the commitment of colleagues from the Veronafiere do Brasil and Marmomac's Italian team, in addition to the vital support of local institutions, including the Secretariat for Economic Development of São Paulo and the Government of Espírito Santo State, together with trade associations Centrorochas and Sindirochas."

The link between the main event in Verona and the spin-off in São Paulo involving shared cross-marketing strategies and incoming activities for industry members was emphasized by Adolfo Rebughini, general manager of Veronafiere. "Marmomac Brazil is a fundamental event in our international development strategy,” he said. “The new location ensures logistics advantages, as well as a modern exhibition center in a metropolis that has access to government capital and investments. This means we can intercept an even better profiled and interesting audience for exhibitors, potentially even from North America, and expand our global community of top buyers and natural stone professionals during the run-up to Marmomac in Italy, scheduled for September 23 to 26 2025."

Over and above the exhibition venue, Marmomac Brazil also boasts a well-structured program of B2B meetings and networking through the “It's Natural - Brazilian Natural Stone” project promoted by the Centrorochas and ApexBrasil associations, with confirmed buyers from Australia, Canada, the U.S., India, Lebanon, Poland, Romania and Taiwan. The trade fair also hosts an art and design exhibition with works by internationally renowned architects and designers, who will now be able to enter a new and exclusive competition.

"Marmomac -- confirming its status as the world's most important natural stone trade fair -- has chosen Brazil to open its boundaries to other continents and countries,” said Flavia Milaneze, CEO of Milanez & Milaneze. “It is a great responsibility, but we know that we have created a high-impact inaugural edition of Marmomac Brazil that will offer exhibitors and attendees a tool for stimulating business and highlighting the visibility of the sector."

The Brazilian stone industry ranks as one of the most important in global terms, especially for granite which accounts for 70% of total exports. Brazil is the world's fourth largest producer and fifth largest exporter of natural stone material thanks to more than 1,500 active quarries and 10,000 companies in the sector.