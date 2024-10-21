For the third consecutive year, Centrorochas -- Brazilian Center of Natural Stones Exporters -- in partnership with ApexBrasil -- Brazilian Trade & Investment Promotion Agency -- hosted three journalists and one influencer from the U.S., Turkey and Lebanon, two designers from the Netherlands and several buyers from across the globe for the “It’s Natural—Brazilian Natural Stone” program to promote stone exports and learn about the Brazilian stone industry.

In addition to visiting various manufacturers, distributors, showrooms and quarries, the group attended the Cachoeiro Stone Fair. Celebrating its 35th year, the Cachoeiro Stone Fair hosted approximately 18,000 attendees and 200 exhibitors, representing five countries -- Brazil, China, Spain, Italy and Turkey.

According to Flávia Milaneze, CEO of Milanez & Milaneze, the organizing company of the Cachoeiro Stone Fair, “This addition is bigger than last year. I had the opportunity to talk with some exhibitors, and they are very happy.”

The show floor was filled with stone suppliers who were eager to answer questions regarding products, business and industry challenges.

“Even though the stone industry is old, the Brazilian stone industry is [only] 50 to 60 years old,” said Fabio Cruz, vice president, Centrorochas. “That's why you see so many business owners and people who are so friendly with each other because we're all overcoming the challenges together. There are several small to mid-sized companies trying to help each other overcome the challenges we share.”

Brazil Natural Stone Sector Update

Brazil is the fourth largest global producer of stone and the fifth-largest global exporter, according to reports by Centrorochas. It is the largest exporter of natural stones to the U.S., responsible for 24.7% of imported materials. It also boasts the largest geological diversity in the world with over 1,200 material varieties. Quartzite remains the most sought-after stone, and Brazil is the largest supplier of quartzite.

In 2023, the Brazilian natural stone sector exported $1.11 billion, a 13.4% decrease compared to 2022’s $1.28 billion, according to Centrocohas. The U.S. accounts for 54.7% of Brazil’s export market. The top three exporting Brazilian states are: 1) Espírito Santo at 83.1%; 2) Minas Gerais at 9.2%; and 3) Ceará at 3.5%.

Espírito Santo accounted for 82.24% of the total value of natural stones exported by Brazil in 2023, shipping to 115 countries. There are 1,900 companies that make up the stone, lime, and limestone production chain and approximately 200 mining fronts, according to Centrorochas.

Centrorochas reports that for the first half of 2024, Brazil exported $601.7 million in natural stones with the U.S. spending $342.3 million -- an increase of 14.75% compared to 2023. In July 2024, exports were up by 7.35% compared to 2023 with a total of $124.8 million. That brings the year-to-date total to $726.5 million -- an increase of 8.37%. The U.S. remains in first place; China is second; Italy in third; Mexico is fourth; and the U.K. is fifth.

Natural Stone Suppliers

Decolores is one of the largest exporters in Brazil with 70% of its stone going to the U.S. Bronzite, made of iron and quartz, and Mont Blanc, a milky-white quartzite, are top sellers in the U.S. market, according to Abiliane Andrade, product expert, Decolores.

Andrade pointed to two others that are indeed popular and certainly eye-catching. Mystic Blue, a grayish-blue quartzite with gold veining, and Infinity Grey, a quartzite formed by sand layers encapsulating pebbles trapped in a riverbed.

Decolores offers visitors the opportunity to explore its Geological Immersion Room where they can see and experience the formation of the stones that they now mine.

“We have eight different materials; the travertine is Mexican and all of those are Brazilian materials and here you can see how nature created those environments to form those materials,” said Thais Aiolfi, geologist, during her tour of the Immersion Room.