VITÓRIA, ESPÍRITO SANTO, BRAZIL – Fabio Cruz, vice president of Centrorochas, will give a presentation at Big 5 Global, the largest event in the construction industry in the Middle East, with the lecture "Brazilian Natural Stones: ESG and Global Impact." Discover how Brazilian natural stones can upgrade a project with sustainability, sophistication and exclusivity. Participants will be inspired by the unique possibilities Brazilian nature can provide.

Big 5 Global will take place from November 26 to 29, 2024 at the Dubai World Trade Centrein Dubai.