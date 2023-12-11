DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES -- For the third consecutive year, Brazil's natural stone sector made its mark at the Big 5 Global, the largest and most influential event in the construction industry in the Middle East, held from December 4 to7, 2024 at the Dubai World Trade Center in the United Arab Emirates.

Apart from showcasing products at the booth, Brazil held the lecture "The fascinating world of Brazilian Natural Stones" on December 5th. The presentation was led by Fabio Cruz, vice president of Centrorochas. "Brazil is a country of continental dimensions, well-known for the magnificence of the Amazon,” said Cruz. “One of the points we emphasize is that the extraction and production of our natural stones have no impact on this area. In some locations, there is production of singular materials."

These activities were carried out through It’s Natural - Brazilian Natural Stone, an export incentive program developed by the Brazilian Center for Ornamental Stone Exporters (Centrorochas), in partnership with the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil).

Over the course of the four-day fair, attendees had the opportunity to visit a booth designed as an art gallery and get a close look at a sample of Brazil's vast diversity. Displayed as true works of art were materials provided by three companies: Mont Blanc and Bronzite from Decolores; New Venetian Gold and New White Gold from Granex do Brasil; and Aurora Borealis and Cristal Fuchsite from Margramar.

Additionally, nine other Brazilian companies were present, strengthening their image among fair participants through videos projected throughout the event. These included: Cajugram, Cattegran Granitos, Comil Cotaxé, Granex do Brasil, Magnitos Magnago, Margramar, MIC Mineração, Mineração Borchardt and Pemagran.

"Participating in this event allowed Brazil's natural stone sector to establish global connections, sharing its excellence and showcasing some of the diversity of the national geological heritage with the world," said communication advisor Karina Porto Firme.