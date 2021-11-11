Veronafiere, the organizer of Marmomac, reported that more than 30,000 qualified visitors attended the in-person international stone exhibition this year. This included 48% international participants from 120 countries. The show, which celebrated its 55th edition, was held from September 29th to October 1st in Verona, Italy.

The exhibition attracted importers, contractors, architects and designers from around the world to meet 756 exhibiting companies, of which 329 were international from 39 countries. In all, nine exhibition halls were occupied for a total of nearly 650,000 square feet, including the outdoor areas with blocks, slabs and large quarrying machinery.

"This edition of Marmomac overcame a challenge whose outcome was far from obvious --: maintain the high-profile of internationality and satisfaction of visitors that has always characterized the event," said Maurizio Danese, president of Veronafiere. “We can draw two considerations from this. First, that the show has an appeal for the stone sector capable even of overcoming the difficulties still associated with the pandemic. And second, we have proven that major international exhibitions can be organized and attended in person in total safety, thereby ensuring important opportunities for business and relationships while highlighting once again the fundamental role of trade fairs in promoting industrial supply chains."

Giovanni Mantovani, CEO of Veronafiere also expressed pleasure about the exhibition. "A result that goes far beyond our expectations," he said. “[A total of] 30,000 qualified visitors from 120 countries is an astonishing important figure in this historical context, with confirmation from strategic markets for natural stone, such as North America, Russia, Brazil, Northern Europe and the United Kingdom, North African countries and the Middle East. The halls breathed an atmosphere of emotion and optimism. All the attendees and companies we spoke to expressed their appreciation of the return of Marmomac as an in-person event, and this new format that combines business with even more design, architecture, events and promotion of natural stone with a precise identity on an international scale in business and cultural terms."

The international character of this edition of Marmomac also confirmed the investments made to select and host foreign delegations of top buyers in Verona, including architects and importers of blocks, slabs and technologies. This is thanks to an incoming program that saw Veronafiere, ICE Trade and Investment Agency and Confindustria Marmomacchine work closely together.

The next edition of Marmomac is scheduled from September 27 to 30, 2022, with a new mid-week schedule from Tuesday to Friday.



