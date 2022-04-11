VERONA, ITALY -- After the restart edition in 2021 which saw the natural stone community come together in Verona after two years of forced stops, Marmomac - the most important world event for natural stone, granite, technologies, tools, applied design and services .- is already hard at work organizing the 56th edition scheduled September 27 to 30, 2022.

Six months prior to the ribbon cutting, the impressive internationality of the event has already been confirmed with the return of several important absentees in 2021: Asia restarts with registrations from India, South Korea and Japan, as well as excellent signals from Brazil and, closer to home, from Egypt and Europe. In particular, welcome returns include confirmations by exhibitors from Germany, a country that last September suffered the first lockdowns caused by accelerating infection rates. Promotion efforts targeting visitors are also underway, with an Incoming programme implemented by Veronafiere network of delegates and the ICE Trade Agency.

The trade fair attended in person is also flanked by digital events in the Marmomac Plus portal for the international natural stone community. It is possible here to consult the company profiles of the top players in the sector, discover new products and trends in the stone market, as well as possible applications of natural stone in architecture and design. More than 800 companies from 35 countries have already renewed their subscriptions.

Returning to the event attended in person, as always Marmomac will be backed up by experimental projects focusing on technologies and innovation. The exhibition layout will also be adapted to welcome and guide visitors along an exploratory path responding to the needs of architect and designers, as technicians and distributors.

Four cultural projects will welcome exhibitors and visitors to the Verona Exhibition Centre and, on the strength of success last year, many shows and exhibitions will be held again. Exhibition concepts will be developed, involving a number of important furniture brands, along lines taking in design, architecture, art and university experimentation.

Close collaboration continues with ADI (Industrial Design Association) whereby the Veneto and Trentino Alto Adige delegation will organize "Etica-Litica": a challenge for companies to create prototypes from a single slab, including recycled materials, combining the creativity of industrial design with issues such as sustainability, mass production, ease of transport and placement. Brand&Stone curated by DDM returns to investigate and promote the use of natural stone in collections by major international design brands. The Marmomac meets Academies exhibition is dedicated to universities. Students will be called upon to analyze the relationship between natural stone materials and the rural and city landscapes, with a focus in 2022 on urban furnishing curated by Giuseppe Fallacara and Domenico Potenza. Last but not least, Visionary Stone curated by Raffaello Galiotto seeks to promote the development of experimental works of art in natural stone processed thanks to computer numerical technology.

There is also new space for the trade press through a schedule of talks, as well as major international projects thanks to collaboration with Platform magazine, taking part with an exhibition and a delegation of designers.

These and other projects will be unveiled over the next few months, ensuring that Marmomac is the main appointment for business and experimentation - at Veronafiere September 27 to 30 with the new midweek slot from Tuesday to Friday.