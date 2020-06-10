Marmomac Confirms its 2020 edition and launches the new "Marmomac re-start project

Marmomac confirms its coming edition and launches the new "Marmomac Re-Start 2020" project. The show will take place as scheduled next 30 September-3 October.

The decision became possible after careful evaluation of the progressive resumption of international mobility, which will also involve non-EU countries starting from July, the imminent regional authorization for the trade fair, the confirmation of the International Incoming Plan prepared by ICE and analysis of visitors to Marmomac which, combining those from Italy and the Schengen area, will come to more than 40,000 trade operators.

In addition to these proven and actual conditions, there is also the need to look towards a new future for the recovery of the economy in this sector, which must be rebuilt as of today and precisely through Marmomac which, as the world's largest natural stone industry community, ranks as the preferential platform and occasion for re-launching the sector and the trade fair system in general as a hub for relationships, business and trade.

The new "Marmomac Re-Start 2020" project offers the sector a well-designed and different event, with a new layout exploiting part of the exhibition centre involving Halls 6/9/10/11/12 and outside areas B/D/Avenue E, thereby being able to use the new, multi-function Re Teodorico entrance gate.

Simplified tariffs have been defined, as well as "smart" solutions for welcoming buyers to smaller stands and light attendance formulas that nevertheless ensure the opportunity of taking part in the event in Verona and not miss this important opportunity for visibility and resumption of business activities.

As regards services, in addition to ensuring the highest standards for basic services, innovations will also be implemented to integrate digital solutions with the dissemination of content - both inside the stands and outside the trade fair as such - and virtual interaction between operators, even where difficult situations as regards mobility and exclusion from physical meeting opportunities may still persist.

Not-to-be-missed appointments especially include The Italian Stone Theatre, which will be moved to a new area specifically reserved for this event.

This Theatre of Excellence in Natural Stone - that turns Marmomac into a source of talent and creativity as well as home to culture and knowledge related to natural stone - will once again be an important driving force for business and an expression of excellence Made in Italy.

The objective of Marmomac Re-Start is to ensure a 2020 edition in total safety also hallmarked by resumption where customers, exhibitors and operators all start off again together, as well as a response to the challenge that the largest natural stone sector community is called upon to tackle.