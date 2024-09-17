VERONA, ITALY – A total of 37 companies are getting ready to participate in the Brazilian Pavilion at Marmomac -- from September 24 to 27, 2024 in Verona, Italy. Organized by the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil), with the support of It’s Natural - Brazilian Natural Stone and the Brazilian Center for Natural Stone Exporters (Centrorochas), the space will serve as a hub for Brazilian entrepreneurs to strengthen business ties and seek new opportunities in international markets at the annual international stone exhibition.

Coinciding with the celebration of the 150th anniversary of Italian immigration to Brazil, the Brazilian presence will reinforce the historical and cultural ties between the two countries. A robust agenda has been prepared, with several significant events. The following is a complete schedule for the week:





September 23:

6:30 p.m. – Concert dedicated to the 150th anniversary of Italian Immigration to Brazil

Location: Teatro Nuovo, Piazza Francesco Viviani, 10 (Near Juliet's Balcony), Verona, Italy

Free admission with reservation (limited seating).

8:30 p.m. – Centrorochas Welcome Dinner

Exclusive event for companies exhibiting at the Brazilian Pavilion.





September 24:

11:00 a.m. – Official opening of Marmomac

Location: Main stage, Pavilion 12, Marmomac

12:30 p.m. – Opening of the Brazilian Pavilion, with a performance by Camerata Jovem Rochativa

Location: Pavilion 11, Marmomac

8:00 p.m. – Tenax Dinner

Exclusive event for guests.





September 25:

2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. – Talk “Brazilian Natural Stones: ESG and Global Impact” Location: Pavilion 1, Marmomac

Lecture on Brazilian natural stones with Fabio Cruz and presentation by Amanda Ferber.

5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. – International launch of ‘Marmomac Brazil’

Location: Main stage, Pavilion 12, Marmomac





September 26:

"Get Together" Marmomac Brazil

Exclusive event for guests







