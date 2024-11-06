VITÓRIA, ESPÍRITO SANTO, BRAZIL -- The Brazilian natural stone sector was represented at Marmomac 2024, the world's largest stone fair, held in Verona, Italy, from September 24th to 27th. The participation was organized by the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil), in partnership with the Brazilian Center for Ornamental Stones Exporters (Centrorochas) and It’s Natural - Brazilian Natural Stone.

The Brazilian pavilion featured 37 companies from the sector and generated US$ 359.27 million in immediate business and contracts for the next 12 months. "Such a positive result is the outcome of actions like these, participating in major international fairs and projects developed in partnership with entities in the natural stone sector," said Maria Paula Velloso, industry and services manager at ApexBrasil, adding that innovation and sustainability are among the guiding principles of these projects.

"The event in Verona was a great success, with 37 Brazilian companies exhibiting and leaving very satisfied, with both sales and numerous contacts and partnerships established,” said Tales Machado, president of Centrorochas. “Additionally, we had a strong cultural presence, with the Camerata Jovem Rochativa performing at the opening of the Brazilian Pavilion, which was a milestone for us. This week reinforced Brazil’s position on the international stage and raised expectations for the launch of Marmomac Brazil next year, which will be a grand fair, befitting the potential of our country, bringing even more business and export opportunities for Brazilian companies."

For Nilton José Neumann, manager of the IBMG group, the fair was very beneficial. "We made good contacts, and we are very satisfied,” he said. “We were surprised by the strong demand for the materials we are launching this year." The IBMG group is based in Cachoeiro de Itapemirim (ES) and operates in the mining sector as a wholesaler of marbles and granites.

Adriana Alemães, sales coordinator at Marbrasa, agrees. "The fair was very important,” she said. “We received many clients, made new contacts and explored new prospects. The work of ApexBrasil in organizing events like this is very valuable."

Also based in Cachoeiro de Itapemirim, Marbrasa extracts and sells marbles, granites and quartzites across Brazil and abroad.

Brazil will host the next edition of Marmomac, scheduled for February 18 to 20, 2025, in São Paulo.