The 58th edition of Marmomac wrapped up after a successful four days. Veronafiere in Verona, Italy, was buzzing with activity from September 24th to 27th, as more than 50,000 stone industry professionals from around the world visited the exhibition.

Spanning nearly 800,000 square feet, including 12 halls and four outside areas, the annual international stone exhibition featured 1,485 exhibitors from 55 countries. A total of 66% of the attendees were international, hailing from 140 nations. According to show management, the figures provide an overview of the exhibition -- confirming Marmomac’s leading role for the entire global natural stone community, as represented in every segment of the supply chain -- from unhewn stone to processing technologies, and experimental applications in architecture and design fields.

"The 58th show highlights the leading role of Marmomac as a model of internationality and innovation, as clearly pointed out by the Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy, Hon. Urso, during the opening ceremony,” said Federico Bricolo, president of Veronafiere. “Such success is the outcome of strong collaboration with Confindustria Marmomacchine, the ITA Trade Agency, the MAECI and MIMIT Government Ministries, trade associations, and institutions in the local area."

Visitors were dazzled by the exhibition halls filled with various product introductions. Everything from beautiful stone displays to enormous quarrying equipment to state-of-the-art fabrication machinery, as well as stone maintenance and installation products, and tooling and accessories, were prominently placed for viewing. Advances in technology were obvious and there was something to pique all interests.

Many exhibitors have been a part of Marmomac for years – realizing the show’s value, as well as enjoying the tradition and opportunity to connect with stone industry members. "We are proud to have returned to Marmomac 2024,” said Alberto Antolini, CEO of Antolini. “It is one of the natural stone industry’s most prestigious events and it has been an extraordinary opportunity to share our passion and our story with industry professionals from around the world and with those who truly appreciate beauty.”

This year’s addition experienced a significant increase in the number of exhibitors from India, as well as fluctuation in the amount of exhibiting companies from several other countries compared to previous years. "Marmomac is the absolute landmark for the entire global natural stone industry, and as such also reflects changes in economic and geopolitical tensions,” said Maurizio Danese, the managing director of Veronafiere. "Confirmation of this emerges from the composition of the top five international buyers: in order, Germany, Spain, the U.S., France, and India. Compared to 2023, we saw a downturn in attendance from Germany and France, consolidation for Spain and the U.S., and a 10% increase for India. Mention must also be made of the two-figure performance by the United Kingdom at +20%."

Moreover, Brazilian stone producers had a strong presence at Marmomac. They were all located within the Brazilian Pavilion. "The event in Verona was a great success, with 37 Brazilian companies exhibiting and leaving very satisfied -- both with the deals closed and the numerous contacts and partnerships established,” said Tales Machado, president of Centrorochas. “In addition, we had a strong cultural presence, with Camerata Jovem Rochativa performing at the opening of the Brazilian Pavilion, which was a milestone for us. This week reinforced Brazil's position on the international stage and raised expectations for the launch of Marmomac Brazil next year, which will be a grand event, worthy of our country’s potential, bringing even more business opportunities and export growth for Brazilian companies."

While Marmomac provided the ideal platform for the exhibition and networking, the show also offered educational sessions and cultural experiences. The conference schedule included more than 40 presentations and workshops at The Plus Theatre and A Matter of Stone, as well as the Marmomac Academy courses for architects.

Marmomac 2024 also highlighted female entrepreneurship in the natural stone sector with the award by the National Women of Marble Association and the Masters of Stone ceremony, which for the first time honored four women.

According to show management, two strong initiatives were also presented during the exhibition. “During Marmomac, we signed the renewal until 2029 of the framework agreement between Veronafiere and Confindustria Marmomacchine for joint international promotion of the Made in Italy natural stone system," said Adolfo Rebughini, CEO of Veronafiere. “This is joined by the launch of Marmomac Brazil, a new trade fair platform that will make its début in São Paulo in 2025 to consolidate our positioning in the Americas. These two initiatives are part of a long-term vision designed to expand penetration by Italian and international companies into strategic markets."

The next edition of Marmomac is scheduled for September 23 to 26, 2025.