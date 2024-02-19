LAS VEGAS, NV -- Brazil is gearing up to make a mark at KBIS 2024, the primary North American event for kitchen and bathroom design held in Las Vegas from February 27th to 29th. With a booth specially designed to highlight the beauty and geological richness of the country, boasting the greatest geodiversity on the planet, the 'It’s Natural - Brazilian Natural Stone' pavilion will be the epicenter of Brazil's representation, a splendid showcase of the potential and excellence of natural stones.

Conducted through the export incentive program of the same name and developed by the Brazilian Center of Natural Stones Exporters (Centrorochas) in partnership with the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil), the space will be occupied by industry-leading companies: Adria, A.M.Group, Apollo, Cajugram, Decolores, Gramazini, Granos, Imetame, Magban, Margramar, Milanezi, Mineral Stone, Monte Negro, Nova Aurora, Pemagran, Qualitá Group, Rocha Bahia, Santo Antonio Stones, Vermont Mineração, Vitoria Stone Group and Zucchi Luxury Stones, originating from three Brazilian states -- Bahia, Ceará and Espírito Santo—and situated in 11 distinct cities.

Centrorochas, spearheading the initiative at KBIS, aims to establish a direct connection between Brazilian stones and North American designers, specifiers and architects. Besides communicating the breadth of Brazilian product offerings, the association intends to emphasize the unique value of natural stones compared to competing products like artificial stone.

Located in the South Hall, booth #SL6015, the conceptual space will be more than just a stone exhibition. Designed by the renowned Uruguayan design firm, La Agencia, this immersive environment will highlight Brazil's impressive natural stones. Alongside material displays, the 1,500-square-foot area will offer an elegant lounge for presentations, informative details about participating companies and an extensive area for interactions throughout the event.

Brazil's presence at KBIS 2024 not only celebrates the excellence of the country's natural stones, but also emphasizes Centrorochas' relentless pursuit to establish direct connections and raise awareness about the Brazilian stone market. According to the association's president, Tales Machado, as the largest exporter of stones to the U.S., accounting for 24.7% of imported materials, participation in the event aims to strengthen this position. “The U.S. accounted for 54.7% of our exports in 2023, highlighting the significance of this market for Brazilian stones,” he said. “This event is a unique opportunity to forge closer ties with North American specifiers, emphasizing not just the beauty but also the exceptional quality of our natural stones.”