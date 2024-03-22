LAS VEGAS, NV -- With over 117,000 registered visitors during the Design & Construction Week (DCW), co-located with the Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS), the Brazilian participation was marked by extraordinary achievements and emerged as a true success of the national natural stone sector. Held in Las Vegas, NV, from February 27 to 29, 2024, the event, which also includes the International Builders' Show (IBS), saw a significant increase in the number of exhibitors, and Brazil's presence stood out among the others.

Promoted by the Brazilian Center of Natural Stone Exporters (Centrorochas) and the Brazilian Trade and Investments Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil), the It’s Natural - Brazilian Natural Stone booth was the epicenter of activities and networking, opening up new partnership opportunities with architects and designers on a global scale and resulting in the collection of approximately 1,000 qualified leads over the three days of the event.

"We are extremely proud of the success achieved at KBIS 2024,” said Centrorochas President Tales Machado. “These numbers are a testament to the excellence and commitment of the companies that believed in the idea and embraced the project from the beginning."

A total of 21 companies, leaders in the sector in Brazil, participated in the action. They included: Adria Brasil, A.M.Group, Apollo, Cajugram, Decolores, Gramazini, Granos, Imetame Natural Stones, Magban, Margramar, Milanezi, Mineral Stone, Monte Negro, Nova Aurora, Pemagran, Qualitá Group, Rocha Bahia Mineração, Santo Antonio Stones, Vermont Mineração, Vitoria Stone Group and Zucchi Luxury Stones.

Brazil's participation in KBIS is part of a larger strategy being carried out by the natural stone sector, as stated by Centrorochas Vice President Fabio Cruz. "The adoption of the brand 'It's Natural - Brazilian Natural Stone' to represent the Brazilian presence at the event was a pioneering decision, aiming to take advantage of the strategic format to boost sectoral demand,” he said. “We are looking forward to continuing this work in the next editions, especially because we see that the sector's relationship with specifiers, although still in the early stages, is strengthening with each action taken. We remain committed to this relationship with architects and designers, which is the foundation of this process."

In addition to maintaining its position as a global leader in the natural stone sector, the differentiated approach contributed to conveying the authenticity, quality and uniqueness of Brazil's natural products.

Just at KBIS, over the three days of the event, more than 41,500 visitors were received, with a significant increase in the number of exhibitors compared to the previous year. There were more than 670 exhibitors, representing a 30% increase, and over 260 new exhibitors, a 40% increase. The increase in international participation is also noteworthy, with over 200 international exhibitors, representing a 35% increase from the previous year. These numbers reflect the growing relevance of KBIS as a global event and the wise decision of the Brazilian stone sector to be present at the event.

Suzie Willifor, chief global relations officer of the NKBA (National Kitchen & Bath Association), owner of KBIS, said she was very excited to see Brazil at the fair. "It was one of the most beautiful booths that left visitors, like me, excited to see so much natural beauty coming from Brazil,” she said. “I loved the speed of this advancement and the decision-making to be part of this show."

Furthermore, Centrorochas has opened a consultation to learn about companies interested in participating in the "It's Natural" space at KBIS 2025.

or a message to Fabíola Gonçalves via WhatsApp at +55 27 99983-