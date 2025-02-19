BETHANY, CT – Laticrete, a manufacturer of globally proven construction solutions for the building industry, will highlight its diverse selection of colors and finishes for its extensive offering of system solutions at the 2025 Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS). The annual trade show, North America’s largest for kitchens and bath design, takes place February 25th to 27th at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV.

On display will be the brand’s full selection of colors and finishes for profiles, drains, grouts and sealants. Visitors will be able to see and touch profile and grout samples from the company’s exclusive offering of 40 coordinated colors and view offerings in today’s most popular finishes, including matte black, brushed nickel, satin aluminum, polished chrome, satin brass and more. Beyond colors and finishes, system solutions for showers, waterproofing, radiant floor heat and other tile and stone installations will be on hand, all demonstrating how Laticrete can unlock a world of possibilities for projects of any size.

“KBIS 2025 is the perfect opportunity to see and feel how cohesive, coordinated designs can be achieved with the Laticrete system of products,” said Ben Lampi, PMP, group product manager for profiles, grouts and sealants for Laticrete. “Our grout and profile color innovations continue to set new industry standards and are engineered to complement and integrate seamlessly into our system solutions. We want to give customers unmatched versatility to pick and choose the right solutions for their project.”

The variety of colors and finishes being showcased builds upon the brand’s long-standing ability to offer custom colors for grouts and sealants with the ANYCOLOR™ program. These endless aesthetic options also pair with systems such as the HYDRO BAN® waterproofing and shower system and STRATA_HEAT™ system, a radiant floor heating system that enhances comfort and efficiency for tile or stone installations.

“Unmatched versatility and customization also extend to our ability to provide custom specifications and dimensions for our pre-formed Hydro Ban shower systems, including shower pans, niches, benches, seats, curbs and drains,” said Dustin Prevete, Laticrete group product manager. “We want show attendees who may not be aware of our newest solutions to see the full breadth of Laticrete offerings for kitchens and baths -- residential, commercial and everything in between.”