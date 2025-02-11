The Zoller »smile 420« tool presetting and measuring machine provide precise accurate tool measurement data outside the machine tool in a fraction of the time -- reducing setup times, increasing spindle uptime and extending tool life.

One of Zoller's most well-known solutions for the stone industry, this machine is constructed from high-quality, brand-name components, including Bosch/Festo pneumatic elements and Heidenhain glass scales.

The »smile 420« operates with Zoller's »pilot 4.0« software, which features an intuitive and user-friendly graphic interface that quickly and easily displays production-relevant tool data.

With a body made of a light metal alloy explicitly developed for measuring machines, the »smile 420« is built for durability on the shop floor. Ergonomic elements, including a one-hand control handle to adjust the entire tower in the X-axis and Z-axis, make it comfortable for any operator to use.