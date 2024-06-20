ANN ARBOR, MI -- The Zoller Inc. Open House and Technology Days drew manufacturing professionals from across the U.S., Canada and Mexico to the company's headquarters in Ann Arbor, MI, to explore solutions to enhance efficiency. This year's event was held from June 12 and 13, 2024 featured customer success stories, expert talks and demonstrations of Zoller presetting, measuring, inspection, heat-shrinking, balancing, tooling, automation and tool management solutions.

The event also offered a preview of the Zoller Inc. booth for the International Manufacturing Technology Show (IMTS) on September 9th to 14th in Chicago, IL. Open House attendees watched a sneak peek video of the »coraMeasure LG« automated tool measurement system that will make its North American debut at IMTS.

"Zoller's nearly 80-year history of pioneering solutions that drive manufacturing excellence is rooted in our dedication to our customers," said Zoller Inc. President Alexander Zoller. "Those who attended our Open House experienced first-hand our passion for supporting customers on their journey to greater efficiency. We look forward to continuing this journey at IMTS."

To emphasize the "Integrate. Success." theme of the Open House, customers shared powerful accounts of Zoller technology transforming their manufacturing processes.

Daniel Skwierczynski, director of operations at ERA Industries in Elk Grove Village, IL, presented on how an investment in Zoller TMS Tool Management Solutions connected the company's systems and improved organization.

ProCam Services owner Tom Bassett II detailed a two-year, $1 million sales increase his machine shop in Zeeland, MI, gained after incorporating the Zoller »smile 420« presetting and measuring machine into operations.

The event further underscored the importance of partnerships Zoller Inc. has cultivated to expand the application of its technology, as well as prepare young people for careers in manufacturing.

Russell Riddiford, president of ANCA's North American operations with headquarters in Wixom, MI, discussed the ANCA Integrated Manufacturing System (AIMS), a collaboration between the CNC grinding machine builder and Zoller to connect, automate and create all steps in the production of cutting tools.

A panel discussion with education partners from Washtenaw County, MI, highlighted Zoller apprenticeships, internships and other initiatives to train and mentor the next generation.

"Bringing people together at events like our Open House sparks incredible synergy and brings into focus why Zoller is different," said Rita Conroy-Martin, Zoller Inc. director of marketing and customer experience. "Customers see the bigger picture and understand that Zoller goes beyond individual solutions to provide comprehensive systems for optimizing all processes related to cutting tools.