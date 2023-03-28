ANN ARBOR, MI -- Zoller's will hold its fourth annual Open House & Technology Days event from May 9 to 11, 2023 at its state-of-the-art North American headquarters in Ann Arbor, MI. More than 300 guests attended last year's event, and organizers expect this year's program to attract even more attention.

Over the span of three days, participants can network and learn from the best in the industry, including Zoller experts, loyal customers and other industry leaders. They will discover the latest developments in tool presetting, tool inspection and tool management technology and how the entire process chain of Zoller Solutions can increase productivity and efficiency in a connected and scalable way.

More than a dozen speakers are expected to present during the three-day event, which also includes daily German cuisine and an evening happy hour. Zoller President Alexander Zoller will provide the keynote address on his vision for success in smart manufacturing at shops of all sizes. Each day will also include tech talks, breakout sessions and live demos, including interactive demonstrations of the new Zoller Tool Balancing and Heat Shrinking Solutions, Toolholders and the »roboSet 2« 24/7 Tool Inspection Automation Solution.

Among the sessions on this year's agenda are:

Inspect your way to success Presenter: Werner Lueken, director of inspection solutions at Zoller Inc. Roadmap to success with Zoller Solutions Presenter: Kevin Townsley, quality control manager at Harvey Performance Co. Taking control of cutting tools Presenter: Jeremy St. Pierre, principal manufacturing engineering at GKN Aerospace Zoller Tool Management Solutions: Driver of digitalization Presenter: Joseph Forsyth, director of advanced manufacturing at Intech Medical Zoller Tool Management Solutions: Right tool, right place, right measurement Presenter: Cedric Hasenfratz, national sales & partnership manager at Zoller Inc. Partnering with Zoller to improve production efficiency Presenter: Scott Volk, executive vice president and COO of MetalQuest Unlimited Smart cabinets: Working more productively and economically with efficient tool storage Presenter: Cedric Hasenfratz, national sales & partnership manager at Zoller Inc. WebTMS: The new easy entry into tool management Presenter: Felix Kanbach, national service manager at Zoller Inc. Road to automation of your shop: Why Zoller Tool Management Solutions are the key Presenter: Markus Lewandrowsi, lead TMS implementation manager at Zoller Inc. The connected toolroom: From wishlist to reality Presenter: Dietmar Moll, director of business development at Zoller Inc. Industry 4.0 to Industry 5.0: The new frontier for the future of manufacturing Presenter: Dietmar Moll, director of business development at Zoller Inc.

The Open House & Technology Days event will also feature demos of the entire suite of Zoller Solutions. Participants can learn how to implement the industry's best tools to maximize efficiency and control over their tooling and production processes.

Additionally, every attendee will have the chance to win door prizes, as well as access exclusive, event-only discounts on Zoller Solutions efficiency bundles. Guest entertainment — and the legendary Zoller hospitality — will also be on tap.

Registration is filling up quickly, so reserve your spot today. For a complete schedule of events and to register for the Open House & Technology Days event, visit solutions.zoller.info/en/open-house-2023/home.